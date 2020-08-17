CorionX is 'Gas' for Stablecoin and DeFi Adoption. IEO Second Round Starts August 18th on ProBit Exchange

GENEVA, Aug. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CorionX is a utility token and pioneer for the adoption, development of stablecoins, cryptocurrency education, DeFi, and CBDCs. The CorionX (CORX) IEO second round will run with a limited amount of tokens from August 18th to September 1st, 2020.

Swiss-based Corion Foundation launched in 2016, and focuses on bringing the cryptocurrency and stablecoin industries together with its own utility token, and education platform. Since its inception, the project has branched out into the DeFi industry and CBDC (Central Bank Digital Currencies) market, to help millions gain access to these emerging technologies.

What is CorionX

CorionX (CORX) is an ERC20 utility token for an educational platform that focuses on the adoption and education of stablecoins, CBDCs, OpenFinance, Crypto Saving & Lending and DeFi solutions. The project has a strong community foundation, and vision of forging a collaboration between all of these industries and building a global community to onboard mainstream users. The company is already achieving this vision through the success of the #MoneyInTheRightDirection Movement.

CorionX Movement and Partnerships

#MoneyInTheRightDirection is a movement that Corion started back in 2019 to develop and educate Individuals, financial providers, hedge funds, and merchants about stablecoins, cryptocurrencies, and open finance solutions.

The movement was created to accelerate cryptocurrency and Decentralized Finance adoption on every level. From teaching the aspiring cryptocurrency enthusiast to manage a digital wallet, and invest in cryptocurrencies on their own, to guiding a large stablecoin project in finding the right influencers for its development.

In addition to project development, educational programs, and the #MoneyInTheRightDirection movement, CorionX have also been forming strong partnerships with industry leaders to further its cause for mainstream adoption. Its partnership with top Korean Exchange Probit gave Corion the perfect platform to launch its utility token IEO.

The Swiss-based platform also forged partnerships with wallet integration XcelPay, portfolio tracker CoinMarketAlert, interoperability bridge Syscoin and San Francisco-based next-gen banking platform Vesto.io.

Key DeFi Industry Problems

Interoperability is something that has not yet been applied to the stablecoin market. There is no specific project that supports, promotes and co-operates with other stablecoins, cryptocurrencies, and DeFi projects.

The majority of projects usually focus on their own specific coin, its purpose, or solution. There is only minimal collaboration within these parties, and they rarely integrate each other's solutions. It is therefore difficult for the mainstream to enter the market and use stablecoins, manage cryptocurrency, and understand DeFi's potential, due to a lack of education and industry collaboration.

The CorionX Solution

CorionX is building a global community where every member can share knowledge, use cases and information on all facets of varied digital finance. The CORX ERC20 utility token will act as an incentive for stablecoin and DeFi adoption, and fuel the movement members & other participants to share information, build the community, and use practical crypto applications.

Everyday users have much different needs for large companies. Ordinary users will benefit greatly from the CorionX education program and practical apps, while bigger industries and companies can take advantage of the deep technical analysis, and complex strategies the company has to offer.

All users, and holders of CORX will be an integral part of the solution, and will personally benefit from their involvement. A few of the additional benefits of the CorionX Utility token include:

CorionX token holders are entitled to be rewarded 2.5% quarterly in the Loyalty Staking Program after their average balance, without locking up the funds.

quarterly in the Loyalty Staking Program after their average balance, without locking up the funds. CorionX can be used to pay membership fees and other service fees of CorionX, Corion Foundation and partners infrastructure in CorionX.

The CorionX team and community recruits merchants to accept stablecoins and they will be able to discuss cashback promotions in CorionX.

Service providers and merchants accepting stablecoins will be motivated to use CorionX for promotions and cashbacks to encourage stablecoin payments and usage within their consumers.

CorionX is used for bounties to increase the number of community members and their stablecoin/cryptocurrency usage.

CORX token IEO

The CORX ERC20 utility token IEO second round is about to start on ProBit Exchange, which will run from 05:00 August 18th, (GMT+2) to 16:59 September 1st, 2020.

Participants of the IEO can purchase CORX for $0.015 USDT, and can take advantage of an impressive 13% bonus for all purchases with USDT, BTC and ETH. Participants can bump that bonus up to 15% when purchasing with ProBit's native token PROB.

The CorionX IEO represents a great opportunity for enthusiasts and companies to be a part of a groundbreaking project, and benefit from staking rewards, DeFi evolution, bounties, and promotions.

Learn more about CorionX -https://corion.io/corionx

Join the second round of the CorionX IEO - https://www.probit.com/en-us/ieo/corx-round1/1

Read the Whitepaper - https://corion.io/corionx-whitepaper-en/index.htm#

Follow CorionX on Twitter -https://twitter.com/CorionPlatform

Find CorionX on Facebook -https://www.facebook.com/CorionFoundation

Join the Official Telegram Group -https://t.me/corionx

CorionX on YouTube -https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AaSJ2_HhF8I

Official Corion Medium Blog -https://medium.com/@Corion

Meet the Corion Team on Linkedin -https://www.linkedin.com/company/corionplatform

CorionX is the source of this content. This Press Release is for informational purposes only. Virtual currency is not legal tender, is not backed by the government, and accounts and value balances are not subject to consumer protections. Cryptocurrencies and tokens are extremely volatile. There is no guarantee of a stable value, or of any value at all.

