Corix Selects TOPdesk As Its Enterprise Service Management Solution

ORLANDO, Fla., April 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TOPdesk, a leading provider of enterprise IT service management solutions, is honored to announce that Corix, a leading provider of sustainable water, wastewater, and energy solutions, serving small-to-medium-sized communities across Canada and the U.S., has selected TOPdesk for its enterprise service management needs.

Corix, a major North American organization, is using the TOPdesk's solutions to manage its internal processes and support employees who then work to enhance finance development, construction and maintenance of local utility infrastructure on behalf of municipal, residential, university, military and commercial customers.

Given the cross-continental span of its multiple business units and operations, Corix, prior to implementing TOPdesk, previously operated across several disparate IT solutions. By implementing TOPdesk, Corix is centralizing its service across the enterprise in each region served by the organization.

"We needed something very flexible, and to adapt to the needs of our business," said Tom Ostler, director of IT at Corix. "TOPdesk efficiently automates repetitive processes to relieve teams of repetitive tasks so they can easily focus on what they do best – serving one-on-one business users and providing excellent support without being bogged down by paper work."

TOPdesk provides a single support model by which multiple service teams become one through the use of a multi-dimensional platform. This allows for the creation of a unified service team across the organization no matter where the service desk team is located.

TOPdesk's solution also is customizable to fit any project need, eliminating strain on users and service teams — remaining as flexible and powerful as needed — while bringing all service groups together. Corix's previous ITSM solution did not allow for effective integration across the company's multi-location setting nor a uniform approach to service requests.

"The business is very excited with TOPdesk and we are thrilled with how it looks," Ostler said. "From a technical perspective, we like how easy the TOPdesk solution is to use."

Corix also plans to integrate TOPdesk into its HR onboarding and departure processes, fleet and project management, and change management tracking and development. Every support department will have a presence in TOPdesk through the self-service portal and service request management.

"As we continue to expand our presence throughout North America, partnerships with first-class organizations like Corix continue to prove that our solutions are perfect for any size organization, anywhere on earth, are customizable for any situation and robust enough for all service desks," said Ruben Franzen, president of TOPdesk US.

Through its solutions set, TOPdesk helps organizations improve service management processes by providing a user-friendly self-service application; and offering comprehensive support through a continuously delivered platform.

TOPdesk's robust platform allows for improved enterprise services, and a high-quality enterprise service management solution with proven fast and efficient time-to-value.

About TOPdesk

TOPdesk develops software that helps organizations efficiently manage the services they provide. Whether this concerns IT, facilities management, HR, service desk or service support, TOPdesk helps organizations support their employees, customers, consumers and citizens. It serves all sized organizations, from small businesses to large multinationals, and is available as a local installation or Software-as-a-Service. The TOPdesk solution can be tailored to meet every organization's needs.

TOPdesk has 15 branches worldwide: in the US, Canada, Brazil, the UK, the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, Hungary, Denmark, Norway, and Australia. www.TOPdesk.com

