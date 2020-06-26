Corkcicle Appoints Chris McDonough as Chief Executive Officer

ORLANDO, Fla., June 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Corkcicle, LLC. today announced that the Company's Board of Directors has appointed Chris McDonough as its new Chief Executive Officer.

Chris brings a wealth of expertise to this role, having inspired and led teams across a wide range of business disciplines with a proven track record of success. He is a skilled and highly motivational business leader who encourages bold, courageous and empowered decision making to drive results. Chris believes in the power of brands, innovation and teams to unlock growth in the dynamic world of omni-channel retail.

Before joining Corkcicle, McDonough, spent the last 4 years at L.L. Bean as Chief Sales and Brand Officer where he was responsible for over 2,000 employees and an upper 9 figure sales budget. While there, McDonough, helped develop a comprehensive brand relaunch and channel transformation model that led to significant profit, margin and new customer growth. He also led and mapped out an end to end business planning process that has yielded strong business efficiencies and cost savings.

"I am incredibly excited, proud and humbled to assume this new role and energized for the future of the company. Corkcicle is poised for exponential success with its incredible brand, product line and differentiation in the market. The culture of the team here is truly exceptional and together we will be focused on taking decisive actions to transform the business, continuing to innovate our product, and unlocking future growth opportunities" said McDonough.

Ben Hewitt, Corkcicle's Co-Founder, has stepped down from his role as Chief Executive Officer and will maintain in his role as Chairman of the Board of Directors. "It has been a tremendous honor to serve as the CEO of Corkcicle since founding the company and I am incredibly proud of everything our team has accomplished," said Hewitt. "The Board and I are confident that Chris is the right person to build on this momentum," Hewitt continued. "He is a seasoned leader with significant experience and operating efficiently at scale. We are lucky to have him as our next CEO."

About Corkcicle

Corkcicle designs 'cool' products that insulate your favorite things and elevate your every day. It's growing line of premium drinkware, coolers, and barware products are fueled by innovative design and social responsibility— inspired by a commitment to complement personal style while at the same time reducing personal impact on the planet. The brand has twice been named a Red Dot Design Award recipient and for 3 years in a row has been included as one of Inc. 5000's fastest-growing private companies in America. Corkcicle successfully partners with many premium brands for custom or cobranded product, including: Yves Saint Laurent, Porsche, Free People, Vineyard Vines, Rifle Paper, Red Bull, TED Conferences, Travis Matthew, Buffalo Trace, Soul Cycle, Kith, Athleta, Williams Sonoma, and many more. Corkcicle proudly helps provide clean drinking water with every purchase through its long term partnership with Charity:Water.

