Corn Starch Market to Grow by USD 6.9 Bn, Sweeteners to be the Largest Revenue-generating Product Segment - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the report "Corn Starch Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026", the market will witness a YOY growth of 5% in 2022 and a CAGR of 6.28% during the forecast period. The report is segmented by product (sweeteners, native starch, and modifies starch) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, the Middle East and Africa, and South America).

Key Segment Analysis

The sweeteners segment will be the largest contributor to market growth during the forecast period. The sweeteners segment is expected to be the largest segment of the global corn starch market during the forecast period owing to its increasing use in the food and beverage industry. Corn-based sweeteners are made from corn starch, which varies in grade and maltose content and has a higher content of oligosaccharides. The most popular corn-based sweetener is corn syrup, often known as glucose syrup. High-fructose corn syrup (HFCS), which is produced by converting a significant amount of glucose into fructose and yielding a sweeter product, is not the same as corn syrup.

Geographical Market Analysis

North America will provide maximum growth opportunities in the corn starch market during the forecast period. 48% of the market's growth will originate from North America. The US and Canada are the key markets for corn starch market in North America. The increasing prominence of private-label brands will facilitate the corn starch market growth in North America over the forecast period.

Vendor Insights

The corn starch market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

5Brothers

Amrut International

Angel Starch and Food Pvt. Ltd.

and Food Pvt. Ltd. Archer Daniels Midland Co.

Associated British Foods Plc

Cargill Inc.

Everest Starch India Pvt. Ltd.

Global Bio-chem Technology Group Co. Ltd.

HL Agro Products Pvt. Ltd.

Ingredion Inc.

Kent Corp.

Roquette Freres SA

Royal Ingredients Group BV

Sanstar Bio Polymers Ltd.

Shubham Starch Chem Pvt. Ltd.

SMS Corp. Co. Ltd.

SZVG eG

Tate & Lyle Plc

Tereos Group

Vijaya Enterprises

Key Market Drivers and Challenges

The increasing prominence of private-label brands is one of the key factors driving the global corn starch market growth. Private-label corn starch is becoming a key focus area for retailers globally. Various retailers are selling different types of corn starch under their private-label brands to increase their profitability, which is contributing to the growth of the global corn starch market.

The availability of substitutes is the major challenge to the global corn starch market growth. There are a large number of substitutes available for corn starch, such as arrowroot starch, potato starch, and tapioca starch. These starches can easily replace the use of corn starch in any industry. Tapioca starch is a great substitute for corn starch in baking recipes. Thus, the availability of such a wide number of substitutes is one of the major challenges that is impeding the growth of the global corn starch market and would negatively impact the market in focus during the forecast period as well.

