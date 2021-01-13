Cornbread Hemp Releases USDA Organic CBD Balm

This balm is made with the same organic flower-only hemp extract in Cornbread Hemp's Whole Flower CBD Oil with a full spectrum of cannabinoids, including not more than 0.3 percent THC. Their new CBD Balm also includes organic arnica, peppermint, and eucalyptus in a base preparation made of organic shea butter, jojoba oil, and carnauba wax.

"This is a big day at Cornbread Hemp," said Jim Higdon, Cornbread Hemp's chief communications officer. "Last January, we introduced the first USDA organic CBD oils from Kentucky, and today we are releasing our first USDA organic CBD topical. We lead the nation in USDA organic CBD product development because that's what our customers expect from the best CBD brand in America."

Consumers recognize the USDA organic seal because it guarantees products are free from contamination like synthetic fertilizers, pesticides, or genetically modified seeds. For CBD products to be certified organic, a third-party certifier audits the entire supply chain of every ingredient to ensure the high standards of the USDA's National Organic Program, and all labels must be approved to ensure accuracy.

In addition to USDA organic certification, all Cornbread Hemp products are third-party lab tested, and test results are made available to customers before purchasing. Cornbread Hemp also excels at producing educational content to help consumers learn about CBD.

In 2020, Cornbread Hemp appeared in Forbes, The Daily Beast, New York Magazine, Thrillist, and others. LA Weekly called Cornbread Hemp the new standard for "clean CBD," and Best Reviews declared Cornbread Hemp the "Best of the Best" in their CBD oil category.

Cornbread Hemp anticipates the release of USDA organic CBD lotions by the end of the first quarter, as well as USDA organic CBD gummies. For more information, visit CornbreadHemp.com and follow @CornbreadHemp on Instagram and Twitter.

SOURCE Cornbread Hemp

