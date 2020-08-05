Corneal Implants Market Size Worth $641.41 Million By 2027 | CAGR 6.5%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global corneal implants market size is anticipated to reach USD 641.41 million by 2027 registering a CAGR of 6.5%, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Rising prevalence of corneal diseases, such as keratoconus, Fuchs dystrophy, and infectious keratitis, is the major factor driving the market growth.

Key suggestions from the report:

Based on type, human cornea segment held the largest market share in 2019 and is estimated to retain its dominant position throughout the forecast period

Lack of accessibility, shortage of human corneas, and rising number of graft rejection cases are factors expected to drive the segment growth

Based on end user, the hospital segment held the largest market share in 2019 and is expected to have a significant growth rate over the forecast period

North America holds the largest market share in the global market. U.S, is one of the major suppliers of corneal Implant globally

Asia pacific are expected to witness the fastest CAGR over the forecast period due to rising demand for corneal implants in countries, such as China , Indonesia , and Philippines

Endothelial keratoplasty segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR from 2020 to 2027 owing benefits, such as faster and better visual restoration with decreased risk of infection and accidents to the eye surface

Based on application, Fuchs Dystrophy segment held the largest market share in 2019 and is expected to register the fastest CAGR from 2020 to 2027

This growth can be attributed to the factors, such as rising adoption of minimally invasive surgical procedures and high prevalence of the disease

Read 130 page research report with ToC on "Corneal Implants Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type (Human Cornea, Synthetic), By Surgery Method, By Application (Keratoconus, Fuchs Dystrophy), By End User (Hospital, ASC), And Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027'' at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/corneal-implants-market

The gap between demand and supply is also expected to boost the market growth in the long run. Various programs spreading awareness about the importance of corneal donation are also likely to support market growth. Moreover, many European countries are adopting "opt-out" policy for organ donation to meet the growing demand for corneal grafts.

Increasing number of R&D activities related to corneal implants is expected to foster the market growth over the forecast period. Bioengineered cornea, 3D printed cornea, and stem cells therapy are few of the topics gaining attention from the stakeholders.

Grand View Research has segmented the global corneal implants market based on type, surgery method, application, end user, and region:

Corneal Implant Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Human Cornea



Synthetic

Corneal Implant Surgery Method Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Penetrating Keratoplasty



Endothelial Keratoplasty

Corneal Implant Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Keratoconus



Fuchs Dystrophy



Infectious Keratitis



Corneal Ulcers



Others

Corneal Implant End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Hospital



Ophthalmic Center



Ambulatory Surgery Center (ASC)

Corneal Implant Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



U.K.





Germany





France





Italy





Spain





Russia





Switzerland





The Netherlands





Sweden





Belgium



Asia Pacific



Japan





China





India





South Korea





Thailand





Indonesia





Philippines





Australia





Sri Lanka





Singapore



Latin America



Brazil





Mexico





Argentina





Colombia





Chile



Middle East and Africa

and

South Africa





Saudi Arabia





UAE





Kuwait





Israel

List of Key Players of Corneal Implants Market

Florida Lions Eye Bank



Alcon, Inc.



Aurolab



CorneaGen



AJL Ophthalmic SA



DIOPTEX



Massachusetts Eye and Ear



San Diego Eye Bank



KeraMed, Inc.



Alabama Eye Bank, Inc.

