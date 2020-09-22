Cornejo Chiropractic's Purpose is to Treat Underserved Patients in North Texas

TYLER, Texas, Sept. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Luis Cornejo grew up working side by side with his Mexican parents for a local chiropractor in Tyler, Texas. After school, he'd help his dad cut the grass and, in the evenings, clean the clinic with his mother.

Over time, he became fascinated by walled illustrations of the human spine and vertebrae accompanied by the stacks of anatomy books that surrounded him.

Dr. Luis Cornejo in his Tyler, Texas, office

But it was a football injury at 15 that would seal his fate as the future Dr. Luis Cornejo of Cornejo Chiropractic, and forever change his life.

The same chiropractor his family worked for agreed to look at his back and foot and give him an adjustment.

"My first visit as a patient opened my eyes," Dr. Cornejo said, recalling the moment. "When I was adjusted, something very deep inside me changed and I felt a big difference."

That was the moment he knew he wanted to be a chiropractor.

Following his college training at North Texas University, Dr. Cornejo was admitted to the prestigious Parker University Chiropractor School in Dallas and later completed social service work in Mexico City.

For the past 12 years, Dr. Cornejo has treated kids, adults, athletes and pregnant women, with a focus on serving Tyler's large Hispanic community to reduce dangerous health risk factors.

A native to the area, he knows the community well and simply wants to give back by offering citizens a range of services and techniques to improve their quality of life.

Cornejo Chiropractic uses various state-of-the-art techniques as preventative medicine to provide exceptional patient care, customizing treatment plans for individual needs.

"With chiropractic care, we don't mask the pain, we find the problem and we fix it," Dr. Cornejo said. "What we're passionate about is helping people get back on their feet and into their lives."

Cornejo Chiropractic offers treatments through spinal adjustments that put pressure on the vertebrae, relieving tension on the nerves in the back and neck. Dr. Cornejo treats acute and chronic pain caused by inflammation after car accidents and sports and workplace injuries. He also uses other techniques on headaches and migraines, sciatica, sleep disorders, soft tissue pain and injuries, and much more.

Dr. Cornejo said that when coupled with other services such as corrective exercises, lifestyle advice and nutritional counseling, chiropractic can become a preventative treatment. Having routine chiropractic treatments ensures the spine is properly aligned, preventing future problems.

For him, being a chiropractor is a privilege. "Every day, I see miracles happen around me. People who were suffering from health issues improve without medication or surgery."

The wellness of Dr. Cornejo's patients is at the heart of his practice.

"I just love helping people," he said. "For me, the reward is when a patient tells me they were healed."

Cornejo Chiropractic is located at 1430 E. Southeast Loop, 323 Tyler, Texas 75701.



903-939-1415

[email protected]

