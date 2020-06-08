Cornell University Report Confirms SANEXEN Water Technology's Earthquake Resiliency

MONTRÉAL, June 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - On June 2, Cornell University's School of Civil and Environmental Engineering issued its report "Performance Evaluation of Aqua-Pipe under Earthquake-Induced Ground Deformation", which details technical findings confirming that SANEXEN Environmental Services Inc. ("SANEXEN")'s Next Generation of Water Technology is proven to withstand severe earthquake conditions. The complete report can be found here.

Rigorous testing at Cornell's Geotechnical Lifelines Large-Scale Testing Facility in Ithaca, NY this past December, investigated the performance of SANEXEN's Next Generation Water Technology under large ground deformation. The tests were performed on new ductile iron pipe (DI) and older cast iron (CI) pipe lined with Aqua-Pipe Next Generation. Test scenarios included among other factors, axial force (tension and compression), four-point bending and large-scale fault rupture. These are all forces that are present during seismic events and other events causing large ground deformations.

The tests confirmed conclusively that the pipe lined with SANEXEN's Next Generation Water Technology, with an internal water pressure of 80 psi, is able to withstand large degrees of ground deformation and abrupt ground rupture, and would have kept its integrity through the most severe levels of liquefaction-induced ground deformation that occurred during the 1906 San Francisco earthquake, which caused extensive damage to the San Francisco water distribution system.

"As confirmed within our report, the resilience achieved by the Aqua-Pipe technology has surpassed everything we have tested so far. This is the best result we have seen and actually achieved the maximum we could test," explained Thomas Denis O'Rourke, Professor of Engineering in the School of Civil and Environmental Engineering at Cornell, and who oversaw the testing. "This Next Generation of Aqua-Pipe performed extremely well under extreme seismic forces."

Martin Bureau, Vice-President, Innovation at SANEXEN stated, "We are pleased to share the results of testing on our Next Generation Water Technology. These results far exceed what we had expected for Aqua-Pipe Next Generation resilience, and, most importantly, communities and cities now have a clear and proven solution that can protect and secure their underground lifelines with certainty for everyday use and in cases of extreme seismic activity."

"This will be of particular interest for cities and towns facing aging water main infrastructure and that are located in earthquake-prone areas of the USA and Canada, and for many other communities that are seeking the industry's most proven solution for resilient water infrastructure," reinforces Benoît Côté, President, SANEXEN Water, Inc.

About SANEXEN

SANEXEN Environmental Services Inc., a member of the LOGISTEC family, is a leading provider of environmental solutions for the past 35 years. With its key business lines – Site Remediation, Major Projects, Infrastructure, Soils and Materials Management, and Water Technology – SANEXEN continues to deliver creative and customized solutions to industrial, municipal and governmental clients and partners. SANEXEN's expert environmental engineers and scientists, combined with its in-house research and development teams, continue to explore and implement new technologies to address the ever-evolving environmental issues facing the world today.

Over the past 18 years, SANEXEN has developed considerable expertise and an impressive intellectual property portfolio with respect to its innovative Aqua-Pipe technology for the structural rehabilitation of underground water mains. SANEXEN has installed more than 2,100 km of its Aqua-Pipe Trenchless Structural CIPP Technology in over 350 cities in North America, helping them improve their water main network performance and reduce their maintenance costs.

About LOGISTEC

LOGISTEC Corporation ("LOGISTEC") is based in Montréal (QC) and provides specialized services in both the marine and environmental industries. Environmental services are offered through SANEXEN and FER-PAL Construction Ltd. Marine services are offered in the areas of bulk, break-bulk and container cargo handling in 34 ports and 59 terminals across North America. LOGISTEC also offers marine transportation services geared primarily to the Arctic coastal trade, as well as marine agency services to foreign shipowners and operators serving the Canadian market.

