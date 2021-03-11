Corner Bakery Partners with Dannon® Yogurt to Offer Refreshingly Delicious Menu Items

DALLAS, March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Corner Bakery is dedicated to offering its guests flavor-forward fare crafted using fresh, high-quality ingredients.

That's why the popular neighborhood bakery is making a few of its most popular menu items with Dannon® Yogurt. Guests can enjoy a bright start to their mornings, or a delicious, anytime snack, with these three delightful offerings:

Berry & Almond Overnight Oats – Rolled oats, Dannon ® Vanilla Yogurt, apple, banana, dried currants, dried cranberries, toasted almonds, strawberry and blueberry.

To celebrate the brands' collaboration, Corner Bakery is offering $2 off* the Berry & Almond Overnight Oats, Apple & Banana Overnight Oats and Fresh Yogurt & Berry Parfait to guests through March 28th. For offer details and participating locations, visit cornerbakery.com/dannon-2021. Enjoy your Overnight Oats or Parfait in-cafe, or order online for safe and convenient pick up or delivery.

"We are always working to craft the highest-quality food possible, and Dannon is the perfect partner for helping us achieve that objective," said Donna Josephson, senior vice president and chief marketing officer of Corner Bakery. "Dannon Yogurt is certified gluten-free and provides essential nutrients, such as protein and calcium, as part of a healthy lifestyle. Plus, it's delicious! We're excited to team up with another incredible brand to offer our guests the quality they deserve."

Guests and team members' safety is top priority at Corner Bakery. All employees are required to wear a mask and gloves throughout their shift. Social distancing is enforced through markers on the floors, and where dine-in is allowed, seating is appropriately distanced. Many cafes have patio seating and/or offer curbside pickup, and all offer takeout, delivery and catering.

About Corner Bakery

Corner Bakery is a fast-casual restaurant serving kitchen-crafted breakfast, lunch, dinner and catering to guests in 23 states and Washington, D.C. Its restaurants have been a neighborhood favorite since the brand was established in 1991. The original American Italian bakery cafe was founded on a philosophy of creating a warm and comfortable place for people to relax with friends, family and neighbors. The restaurant features artisan-inspired, seasonal menu options made with fresh ingredients, while delivering a premier bakery cafe experience in the heart of neighborhoods everywhere. Guest favorites include the crave-worthy Anaheim Scrambler for breakfast, the grilled-to-perfection Chicken Pomodori Panini for lunch, the kitchen-crafted Pesto Cavatappi pasta for dinner and a slice of rich, flavorful Cinnamon Creme Cake for a sweet treat. The catering menu includes freshly scrambled eggs and Berry & Almond Overnight Oats, baskets of assorted specialty sandwiches, hot signature pastas, homemade soups and perfect additions. Corner Bakery was recently recognized by TripAdvisor as a "Top U.S. Restaurant Chain" for 2019 and ranked one of Franchise Times' "Top 200" brands in the franchise space. Corner Bakery restaurants are owned and operated by Pandya Restaurant Growth Brands, LLC with nearly 200 company-owned and franchised locations around the country. For more information, visit cornerbakery.com, or follow Corner Bakery on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

About Danone North America

Danone North America is a purpose-driven company with a portfolio of dairy and plant-based foods. As the world's largest Certified B Corporation®, Danone North America is committed to the creation of both economic and social value, while nurturing natural ecosystems through sustainable agriculture. Our portfolio of brands includes: Activia®, DanActive®, Danimals®, Dannon®, Good Plants™, Horizon Organic®, International Delight®, Light + Fit®, Oikos®, Silk®, So Delicious® Dairy Free, STōK™, Two Good®, Vega®, Wallaby® Organic and YoCrunch®. With more than 6,000 employees and 13 production locations across the U.S., our mission is to bring health through food to as many people as possible. For more information, visit www.danonenorthamerica.com. For more information on Danone North America's B Corp™ status, visit: https://bcorporation.net/directory/danone-north-america.

