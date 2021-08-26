CornerCap Wealth Strategist Awarded Distinction as Certified Divorce Financial Analyst® Certificant

CHARLESTON, S.C., Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Merriweather Mulé, wealth strategist with CornerCap , recently was named a Certified Divorce Financial Analyst® certificant by the Institute of Divorce Financial Analysts® (IDFA).

To earn this distinction, Mulé, also a Certified Financial Planner ™ practitioner, completed a rigorous, advanced program designed for professionals looking to hone their expertise on the financial aspects of divorce.

"When couples exchange vows, they usually aren't thinking about the probability of divorce," Mulé said. "When life tosses this unexpected event their way, it is important they engage with a team of professionals, including a Certified Divorce Financial Analyst® professional, who will be by their side helping them navigate this challenging time and work toward an equitable settlement."

Candidates for certification as a Certified Divorce Financial Analyst® must meet strict requirements, including having a bachelor's degree with three years of on-the-job experience or, if no bachelor's degree, five years' relevant experience. Candidates also must pass the IDFA's examination.

Mulé, who has more than 10 years' experience, joined the CornerCap team in 2011. She has experience in the nuances of financial management triggered by unexpected life events and is often sought after to advise on these matters. She graduated with a bachelor's degree in business administration and a concentration in finance from the College of Charleston in 2008.

"As a Certified Divorce Financial Analyst® practitioner, my job is to help clients analyze the long-term impact of their divorce, and that includes projecting whether a proposed settlement agreement would be enough for the client to live on for the next five to 20 years," Mulé said.

