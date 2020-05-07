Cornershop Makes U.S. Debut With Launch in Miami and Dallas

MIAMI, May 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cornershop announced today its United States debut, with Miami and Dallas as the launch cities. An established player in grocery delivery, backed by investors Uber and Accel, Cornershop is an online and app-based platform that allows consumers to browse and buy products from local supermarkets, independent grocers and specialty stores for on-demand and scheduled delivery.

Founded in Chile in 2015, the company has seen exponential growth and currently operates as one of the largest grocery delivery services in Latin America, with service available in Mexico, Peru, Colombia and Brazil. Miami and Dallas join the company's North American portfolio, alongside Canada.

"Consumers across the nation are looking for reliable and convenient shopping options now more than ever. Our goal is to connect them with the stores they love most, from the largest grocery providers to their favorite local specialty stores, as safely as possible," said David Krevat, Cornershop Regional General Manager for Florida. "We can't achieve that goal without our Shoppers; this outstanding network of individuals is committed to delivering top quality and service. We are thrilled to be part of these two vibrant cities, and look forward to adding more in the months to come."

Cornershop's marketplace includes many large chain grocery stores, as well as local brick and mortar retailers, and provides a wide variety of goods ranging from all-purpose flour to flower arrangements. The company offers both scheduled and on-demand delivery options, with contactless delivery also available.

Service is active in most of Miami-Dade county and Dallas, including northern suburbs, and additional neighborhoods are being added frequently. Through May 31, 2020, new Cornershop users can receive $20 off their first order of $50 or more by entering code TRYTODAY.

Users can also subscribe to Cornershop POP, a membership option that offers free delivery on orders over $30, as well as other discounts and benefits.

The Cornershop mobile app is available for download on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. For more information and to learn more about flexible earning opportunities as a Cornershop Shopper, please visit www.cornershopapp.com .

