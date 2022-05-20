Cornerstone and Swiftlane Announce Strategic Technology Initiative to Create Safer Rental Communities in Denver

SAN FRANCISCO, May 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Swiftlane, an end-to-end smart security technology solution, and Cornerstone property management and apartment services have announced a strategic technology partnership that will focus on creating safer multifamily communities in the Denver area.



The partnership will help Cornerstone Apartment Services double down on its commitment to creating safer communities by providing renters an affordable, safe place to call home despite the uptick in crime, break-ins, and vandalism. With Swiftlane's cloud-based end-to-end smart security technology, Cornerstone is able to offer its residents the highest security and peace of mind.



Together, Cornerstone and Swiftlane are bringing the following modern security upgrades to their multifamily communities:

Touchless entry to building doors so a resident can walk up to the door, look at the Swiftlane reader, and unlock the door with just their face. This provides hands-free access when you are carrying groceries, pushing a stroller, or simply to achieve a frictionless entry experience.

Advanced loitering detection to generate visual audits and reduce the risk of break-ins and provide proactive security.

Video intercom directly to your phone so residents are now able to verify a visitor over a video call before letting them in. Every year $6 billion worth of packages are stolen in the U.S. because porch pirates are buzzing doorbells pretending to be delivery drivers. Swiftlane video intercom allows delivery drivers to contact residents for access even when they are not home, eliminating the risk of leaving packages outside a secured area.



"Most of our buildings had analog intercoms like Doorking, and ButterflyMX video systems in the past. Swiftlane provides unique modern amenities like face unlock combined with wireless video intercom, which has been a huge safety improvement. Residents know that only authorized people are entering the building. They feel empowered to handle their visitor access without having to walk up to the front door or without having their packages stolen. We are committed to creating modern and safer living spaces, and see Swiftlane as one of our primary strategic partners for that going forward." – Charlie Hogan, CEO,



About Swiftlane

Swiftlane is a cloud-based access control and video intercom security system designed for multifamily residential, commercial, buildings, and offices/enterprise. Headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area, Swiftlane is a VC funded startup that offers touchless face recognition, mobile unlock, two-way video intercom, PIN access, and key cards — all in one system. See what Swiftlane customers have to say.



Swiftlane is the winner of the Access Control Software, Hardware, Devices & Peripherals – Wired category award in SIA's 2020 New Product Showcase. Swiftlane was also selected as a 2021 Architizer A+Product Awards Special Mention in Innovation. Visit https://www.swiftlane.com/ for more information.



About Cornerstone

Cornerstone Apartment Services consistently ranks as one of the best property management companies in Denver, and continues to create great residential communities across 250+ properties, and counting. As the largest apartment and fastest-growing management company in central Denver, we offer the widest range of apartments in Denver's most desirable neighborhoods. Visit https://cornerstoneapartments.com/

