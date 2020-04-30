Cornerstone Building Brands to Announce First-Quarter 2020 Financial Results on May 12

CARY, N.C., April 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CNR) will release its 2020 first-quarter financial results on Tuesday, May 12, after the market closes on the New York Stock Exchange.

The company will host a conference call at 9:00 a.m. EST on Wednesday, May 13 to discuss its financial performance with investors and securities analysts. The financial results and supplemental information will be available online at www.cornerstonebuildingbrands.com under the Investors page.

Financial results call details are as follows:

By Phone: Date: Wednesday, May 13, 2020

Time: 9:00 a.m. EST

Dial-in number: 833-380-0405

Conference ID: Cornerstone Building Brands 1Q 2020 Earnings Call

By Webcast: Visit the Events & Presentations section of the Investors Page online at www.cornerstonebuildingbrands.com

Replay dial-in will be available through May 27, 2020:

Dial-in number: 800-585-8367

Replay code: 1196945

About Cornerstone Building Brands

Cornerstone Building Brands is the largest manufacturer of exterior building products in North America. Headquartered in Cary, North Carolina, the Company serves residential and commercial customers across new construction and the repair & remodel markets. As the #1 manufacturer of windows, vinyl siding, insulated metal panels, metal roofing and wall systems and metal accessories, Cornerstone Building Brands combines a comprehensive portfolio of products with an expansive national footprint that includes more than 20,000 employees at manufacturing, distribution and office locations throughout North America. For more information, visit us at www.cornerstonebuildingbrands.com .

