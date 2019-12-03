Cornerstone Capital Group Launches Cornerstone Capital Access Impact Fund

NEW YORK, Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cornerstone Capital Group ("Cornerstone"), an SEC-registered investment advisor whose mission is to help investors achieve targeted impact goals without sacrificing investment performance, today announced the launch of the Cornerstone Capital Access Impact Fund (CCIIX).

The Access Impact Fund is designed for investors who are seeking both competitive financial returns and positive impact. It is a liquid, low-minimum solution that adheres to Cornerstone's rigorous standards for vetting investments. The all-cap, global thematic fund allocates its assets among multiple investment managers (sub-advisers) whose investment strategies emphasize certain themes and/or employ various environmental, social and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund's goal is long-term capital appreciation.

"The Access Impact Fund is a unique product that seeks to offer investors an avenue for competitive performance. It gives investors exposure to companies that embrace strong environmental, social and governance [ESG] practices and that are moving the needle on key issues we face as a society," said Jennifer Leonard, Portfolio Co-Manager of CCIIX and Executive Director, Asset Manager Due Diligence of Cornerstone Capital Group. "It allows us to offer broad access to sophisticated strategies that may not otherwise be available to individual investors."

To achieve its investment objective, the fund allocates assets across six critical and interconnected themes that initially include health, wellness and education; climate and clean energy; innovation and economic opportunity; reduced inequalities and social justice; data-driven solutions; and the circular economy. The team selected these themes because together they work to advance the Sustainable Development Goals laid out by the United Nations in 2015.

"The Access Impact Fund democratizes impact investing by giving all investors access to investment strategies that have traditionally been the domain of institutions and wealthy individuals," said Erika Karp, Founder and CEO of Cornerstone Capital Group and Portfolio Co-Manager of CCIIX. "We were driven to launch this fund by the urgency of the challenges we face ahead and the vast human, environmental, and financial costs of inaction. We are very excited to be launching this fund, which we consider unique in the market in terms of its structure, quality and creative blend of diversification and thematic focus."

The minimum investment for the Cornerstone Capital Access Impact Fund is $1,000. For more information on the mutual fund, visit: cornerstonecapitalfunds.com.

About Cornerstone Capital Group

Founded in 2013, Cornerstone Capital Group is a financial services firm based in New York. The mission of the firm is to enable investors to achieve targeted impact goals without sacrificing investment performance. Cornerstone works with families and individuals, foundations and endowments, multifamily offices and other registered investment advisors to develop and manage customized investment strategies to achieve bespoke financial and impact objectives.

