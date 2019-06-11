Cornerstone Capital Group Publishes New Report on Investing for LGBTQI and Gender Equity

NEW YORK, June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cornerstone Capital Group ("Cornerstone"), an SEC-registered investment advisor helping investors achieve both their financial and societal objectives without sacrificing investment performance, today announced the release of a new research report, Two Lenses, One Vision: Investing for LGBTQI and Gender Equity. In this report Cornerstone makes the case for the thematic fusion of gender, sexual orientation and gender identity. The report discusses practical implications for how investors and asset managers can consider LGBTQI and gender equity in their investment analysis.

"As a business certified by both The Women's Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC) and The National LGBT Chamber of Commerce (NGLCC), Cornerstone believes that there is a practical and ethical mandate to align LGBTQI interests with those of gender lens investors and others who recognize that the establishment of corporate cultures and practices that embrace diversity will benefit everyone," said Katherine Pease, Cornerstone's Head of Impact Strategy and the study's lead author. "We see countless opportunities for investors to become actively engaged and to use their investment capital as a strong and important force for change. However, there is much to be done to ensure true inclusion across the full spectrum of the LGBTQI community."

In the report, Cornerstone evaluates fifteen factors to assess investment managers and strategies for their alignment in support of gender and LGBTQI equity. The firm also summarizes the investment approaches to help build support for LGBTQI communities.

Erika Karp, Cornerstone's Founder and CEO, said, "There is a deep and compelling rationale for investor engagement in matters related to LGBTQI equity and its alignment to gender; we believe the rationale for alignment should be understood and supported by investors who care about an array of important issues, including and especially gender lens investors."

To download the report, visit: Two Lenses, One Vision: Investing for LGBTQI and Gender Equity.

A webinar discussing the report is scheduled for June 27, 2019 at 2 pm ET. Erika Karp will moderate. Click here to register.

About Cornerstone

Founded in 2013, Cornerstone Capital Group is a financial services firm based in New York. The mission of the firm is to enable investors to achieve both their financial and societal objectives without sacrificing investment performance. Cornerstone works with families and individuals, foundations and endowments, multifamily offices and other registered investment advisors to develop and manage customized investment strategies to achieve bespoke financial and impact objectives.

