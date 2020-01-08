Cornerstone Capital Group's Erika Karp To Participate in Two Events During The World Economic Forum In Davos

NEW YORK, Jan. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cornerstone Capital Group ("Cornerstone"), an SEC registered investment advisor whose mission is to help investors achieve targeted environmental and social impact goals without sacrificing investment performance, today announced that Erika Karp, its Founder and CEO, will be participating at two events at the World Economic Forum's 50th Annual Meeting in Davos, Switzerland.

The first event is a roundtable discussion hosted by the World Benchmarking Alliance at the Seehof Hotel on Thursday, January 23. Karp will be discussing systematic change – why it's needed, the barriers and opportunities to change, and how data for accountability factors into the equation.

Karp will also participate in the Green Debate at the Seehof Hotel on January 23. She will be joined by Ibrahim Al Husseini, CEO of Full Cycle; Paul Polman, former CEO of Unilever; Thimo V. Schmitt, Director of CSR Europe at Aurora; Paula Schwarz, Foundrice of Cloud Nation; Antje Biber, Head of SDG Office at FERI Gruppe; and Philippe Bertherat, Former Managing Partner at Pictet.

Following the panel, Cornerstone is co-hosting the Gala Reception from 7-9 p.m. CET, where top forward-thinking executives and CEOs who share a common interest in practical solutions for sustainable business, development and SDGs will gather and network.

"I am extremely pleased to be speaking about sustainability to such a prestigious global audience as we continue to develop strategies to improve the economic and environmental sustainability of the world," said Erika Karp, Founder and CEO of Cornerstone. "At Cornerstone, we firmly believe that impact investing can lead to a more sustainable and inclusive global economy. I am thrilled for the opportunity to help inspire a dramatic shift in the mindset of how we deploy capital toward sustainable economic growth."

The World Economic Forum Annual Meeting is the foremost creative force for engaging the world's top leaders in collaborative activities to shape the global, regional and industry agendas at the beginning of each year. The Forum's mission – improving the state of the world – guides the design and development of the Annual Meeting objectives. Building on its 2018 ISO 20121 certification for sustainable event management, the Forum in 2020 is working to make Davos one of the most sustainable international summits.

About Cornerstone Capital Group

Founded in 2013, Cornerstone Capital Group is a financial services firm based in New York. The mission of the firm is to enable investors to achieve targeted impact goals without sacrificing investment performance. Cornerstone works with families and individuals, foundations and endowments, multifamily offices and other registered investment advisors to develop and manage customized investment strategies to achieve bespoke financial and impact objectives.

About the World Benchmarking Alliance

WBA's mission is to provide everyone with access to information that indicates how companies are contributing to the SDGs. It will do so by developing free and publicly available corporate sustainability benchmarks that rank companies on their sustainability performance and contribution to achieving the SDGs. The WBA is also expected to play a role in helping to leverage and harmonise the incoming wave of SDG-related monitoring initiatives that are currently being developed. Learn more at: www.worldbenchmarkingalliance.org

About IN-Events

In-Events is a boutique events agency specializing in C-level business events, fundraiser galas, and events promoting environmental and sustainability solutions. IN-Events brings together global business leaders, investors, influencers, and citizens, to support environmental innovation, awareness, and sustainable practices.

Contact:

Betsy Emerson

Cornerstone Capital Group

646-930-4257

Betsy.emerson@cornerstonecapinc.com

Jay Morakis

M Group Strategic Communications

646-859-5951

jmorakis@mgroupsc.com

SOURCE Cornerstone Capital Group