Cornerstone Christian Schools to Hold Outdoor Graduation Ceremony

SAN ANTONIO, May 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lt. Gov Dan Patrick will serve as the commencement speaker on Friday at the Cornerstone Christian Schools (CCS) graduation ceremony. The school has been granted permission by the state to hold an outdoor commencement ceremony for their 84 graduating seniors. Special social distancing measures will be in place in order to ensure the health and safety of all participants.

"We are thrilled to be able to offer our seniors the opportunity to participate in a traditional graduation ceremony. They have worked hard to secure their diplomas and we have worked hard to ensure they are able to participate in this time honored tradition in an appropriate manner given the novel coronavirus pandemic," said Pastor John Hagee, Senior Pastor of Hagee Ministries, of which CCS is a part.

"These young men and women will go out into the world with a solid faith-based education. They will achieve great things, and I am very excited that we will be able to offer them a proper send off," he added.

A host of social distancing measures will be in place during the ceremony. These include, but are not limited to, holding the event outdoors at the school's stadium, limiting the total number of individuals in the venue to no more than 25 percent of the stadium's capacity, seating both graduates and guests six feet apart, limiting graduates to four guests, having diplomas placed on a table with graduates wearing gloves to take possession of them, and staggering the departure and arrival of all individuals.

"I couldn't be more proud of our students and faculty, as well as those staff who have worked to enable us to hold this ceremony in a manner that ensures everyone is safe and our graduates' achievements are acknowledged. And I am extremely grateful to Lt. Gov. Patrick for agreeing to be our commencement speaker," said Pastor Matt Hagee, Lead Pastor of Hagee Ministries.

Cornerstone Christian Schools (CCS) is the premier Christian school of Texas, serving students from pre-kindergarten through twelfth grade. CCS was established in 1993 as a ministry of Cornerstone Church to partner with Christian families in fulfilling their divine responsibility to educate their children. The school's mission is to provide a Christ-centered learning environment where every child will be developed spiritually, intellectually, physically, and socially to their maximum potential.

SOURCE Hagee Ministries

Related Links

http://www.jhm.org

