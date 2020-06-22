Cornerstone Church Partners with Trump Administration Program for Local Food Distribution Event

"As families were coming together to celebrate Father's Day, I can think of no greater gift to any parent than ensuring their family has food security. I am grateful to the Trump Administration for seeing this need and partnering with local entities to ensure this need is met. As a church, it is among our highest duties to help those who require assistance. This action, and those like it, are simply fulfillments of our Christian duty," said Cornerstone Senior Pastor and founder of Hagee Ministries, John Hagee.

The food distribution event is the latest in a series of community initiatives in which Cornerstone has engaged since the onset of the novel coronavirus pandemic. Last month, the church partnered with the San Antonio Food Bank to distribute 2,000 food boxes. And in late March and April Cornerstone engaged in a widespread effort to provide humanitarian services to San Antonio residents including providing care boxes with non-perishable food and other essential items, food delivery, transportation services for those requiring help getting medical care or to grocery stores, and pastoral services to those feeling isolated by the efforts to combat the novel coronavirus.

"As a church and as a community, we've responded to the pandemic by coming together and helping our neighbors. This is what the Lord asks of all his children, and we will always seek to fulfill this mandate," added Cornerstone Lead Pastor Matt Hagee.

Hagee Ministries is an international Christian Evangelical Ministry led by Pastors John and Matt Hagee. John Hagee is the founder and senior pastor of Cornerstone Church, a non-denominational evangelical church with more than 22,000 active members and is the founder and National Chairman of Christians United for Israel, the nation's largest pro-Israel organization. Matt Hagee serves as the Lead Pastor of Cornerstone Church and is the sixth generation in the Hagee family to carry the mantle of preaching the Gospel of Jesus Christ to America and the nations of the world.

SOURCE Hagee Ministries