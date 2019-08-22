Cornerstone Defense LLC to Add Mr. Rich Harkey to Their Board of Directors

HANOVER, N.H., Aug. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cornerstone Defense LLC today announced it has named Mr. Richard ("Rich") Harkey as a member of their Board of Directors effective Aug. 15, 2019.

Cornerstone Defense

Regarding this opportunity, Rich commented, "I'm very excited to work with Cornerstone's Board to continue the exponential growth the company has recently experienced. Cornerstone is in an exciting stage of transforming from providing highly technical support to large defense integrators into a broader solutions provider for the Department of Defense. Cornerstone has a strong balance sheet and a willingness to invest in innovative opportunities. I'm honored to part of this dynamic company."

Chris Goodrich, Chief Executive Officer of Cornerstone Defense, expressed, "Rich brings a significant history of financial leadership and business strategy. His experience will help execute Cornerstone's strategy related to future investments, banking, and mergers and acquisitions. We are extremely excited that Rich will be joining Cornerstone's Board."

Rich will continue to serve as the Chief Financial Officer of Whitney, Bradley and Brown, Inc. ("WBB"). He started with WBB in January 2018 and is responsible for leading the continued development and performance of finance, contracts, facilities, and information technology functions, as well as assisting in mergers and acquisitions. Rich previously served as Vice President, Chief Accounting Officer and Corporate Controller at Engility Holdings, Inc, and held senior roles at Sotera Defense Solutions and PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP.

Rich is a Certified Public Accountant in the Commonwealth of Virginia and holds Bachelor of Science degrees in Accounting and Finance from Miami University and a Master of Science degree in Accountancy from the Gies College of Business at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.

About Cornerstone Defense LLC

Cornerstone Defense LLC provides technical services to the Intelligence and Defense communities of the U.S. Government. Headquartered in Hanover, Maryland, Cornerstone specializes in Cloud Architecture, Systems and Network Engineering, Systems and Networks Security, and Application Development. Cornerstone's advanced capabilities in service delivery begin with its employees. By hiring and supporting skilled employees, Cornerstone assists our government and integrator community clientele by delivering cutting-edge capabilities that enable the achievement of mission-critical objectives.

Media Contact: Patrick Palmer

Phone: 703-598-6695

Email: pat@csdef.com

