Cornerstone Payment Systems Acquires Move Your Mountain

TUSTIN, Calif., Jan. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cornerstone Payment Systems, a leading independent sales organization in the merchant processing industry, today announced the acquisition of Move Your Mountain.

A crowd-funding platform that connects people to the heartbeat of their community with unique tools and passionate outreach, Move Your Mountain was founded in 2014 and has received national attention via The Miami Herald, Los Angeles Times Daily News, The Boston Globe, and more.

Move Your Mountain allows individuals to set up campaigns with no deadlines or penalties, free of charge and with a lower fee deducted per donation in comparison to other popular crowd-funding platforms. Additionally, Move Your Mountain campaigns include no deadlines or penalties.

"The acquisition of Move Your Mountain allows us to expand the processing vehicles we can offer individuals looking to partner with companies that share their values," said Nick Logan, CEO of Cornerstone Payment Systems. "We are pleased to continue to provide this story-telling fundraising platform to support those in need of financial support."

Cornerstone Payment Systems is one of the nation's leading Christian owned and operated independent sales organizations in the merchant processing industry. Working with leading ministries and businesses nationwide, Cornerstone Payment Systems serves clients with shared values by restricting processing credit card transactions for certain objectionable businesses. For information, visit cornerstonepaymentsystems.com.

