Cornerstone Regional Among the First Hospitals in the Nation to Offer the TSolution One Total Knee Application by THINK Surgical

FREMONT, Calif., Aug. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- THINK Surgical, Inc., an advanced orthopedic robot technology company, announced that Cornerstone Regional Hospital in Edinburg, Texas is one of the first hospitals in the United States and the first hospital in the Rio Grande Valley to offer patients the TSolution One® Total Knee Application. The system features an active robot for total knee arthroplasty (TKA).

"THINK Surgical is committed to improving the lives of patients suffering from severe osteoarthritis who require total joint replacement," said Jay Yang, acting CEO, THINK Surgical, Inc. "We are proud to support Cornerstone Regional and offer patients the TSolution One Total Knee Application, which gives surgeons a better option to treat patients with end-stage knee arthritis. In addition to the precision and accuracy offered by the active robot technology, the system provides surgeons a choice of implant options."

The TSolution One Total Knee Application combines two exclusive innovations to advance total joint replacement surgery. The system consists of TPLAN®, a 3D pre-surgical planning workstation and TCAT®, an active robot. The pre-surgical planning allows the surgeon to design and prepare, in a virtual environment, the patient's unique joint replacement plan using a choice of implant options. Total joint replacement surgery involves removing the diseased knee joint and replacing it with a joint implant. During the joint replacement surgery, the surgeon implements the patient's pre-planned procedure using the active robot, which prepares the joint according to the surgeon's plan for precise placement of implants.

"We are honored to be among the first centers in the nation to utilize an active robot to treat end-stage knee arthritis," said Raul A. Marquez, M.D., orthopedic surgeon, Marquez Robotic Orthopedic Institute at Cornerstone Regional Hospital. "The addition of the TSolution One Total Knee Application enhances our robust orthopedic robotic surgery center and further demonstrates our commitment to use cutting-edge and innovative technologies to treat our patients and achieve positive outcomes."

In October 2019, THINK Surgical, Inc. announced it received clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to market the TSolution One Total Knee Application in the United States.

About THINK Surgical, Inc.

THINK Surgical, Inc. is committed to the future of orthopedic surgery and to improving patient care through the development of leading-edge precision technology. THINK Surgical, Inc. develops, manufactures and markets active robots for hip and knee replacement surgery and maintains an open implant library, allowing surgeons maximum choice for their patients. For more information, please visit www.THINKSurgical.com.

Sheri Hensley

[email protected]

C. 510 602-0951

SOURCE THINK Surgical, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.thinksurgical.com

