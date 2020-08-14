Cornerstone Training Institute Announces Re-Entry Asbestos Refresher Course

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Aug. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cornerstone Training Institute (CTI), is unveiling a "re-entry asbestos refresher" discount for September and October. All refresher classes online and in the classroom will be $99. New York State had extended certification deadlines to asbestos cardholders due to COVID-19, however has since announced the end of the extension creating a massive surge in demand for individuals to complete their annual refresher. New York State's extension end date was announced Thursday by the Department of Health, "New York State Department of Labor temporary extension on certificates (hard cards) is expiring Sept. 30, 2020," announced Karen Cummings, Asbestos Safety Training Program Director.

Darren Yehl, President of CTI is looking forward to helping local organizations, "The pandemic has affected all of us in many ways; this small discount is our way of giving back to the industry that has supported and trusted us over the years. Due to expiration dates landing on the last day of the birth month, there will be several people that will need a refresher now (to make up the missed one) and again in just a few months due to the length of the COVID extension. The team at CTI is excited about the new software they are utilizing in our classes that is allowing us to take training to the next level."

The United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), OSHA and many states require annual training for all workers who disturb asbestos-containing materials. Cornerstone Training Institute helps companies and individuals navigate the minefield of legal compliances required to successfully deliver services and protect workers. Cornerstone Training Institutes' online and in-class schedule can be found at www.asbestostraining.com.

Cornerstone Training Institute is leading virtual training in its industry while making sure it remains effective. "The old monotonous way of sitting and watching someone talk with a dry erase marker and a laser pointer is over. We are excited to welcome customers and educate them throughout an interactive, digital platform, where we utilize virtual reality and the latest technology to train and certify!" said CTI's Trainer Mark Gonzalez.

With over 15 years in the Environmental Health and Safety training business, CTI is prepared to lead this new and exciting virtual industry initiative. "This is just another way to continue to provide the same level of excellence and innovation in training our clients have come to expect," explained Darren Yehl.

Cornerstone classes, including their newest COVID-19 sanitization certification, are open to all in hopes of equipping individuals to handle the demands of any and all potential safety and environmental hazards, keeping workers safe, properly trained and businesses operating. For more information and to sign up for COVID-19 Disinfection Manager Certification courses, visit http://www.ctienvironmental.com/schedule-choice.asp

For inquiries please contact [email protected]

