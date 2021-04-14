Cornerstone Wealth Celebrates 20th Anniversary and Announces Expansion of Financial Services Team

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C., April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 2021 marks the twentieth anniversary of Cornerstone Wealth Group, LLC (Cornerstone Wealth), a fiduciary financial advisory firm based in Huntersville, NC. The Firm has grown from the original four partners to over 35 employees in five locations throughout the Carolinas.

Cornerstone Wealth also welcomes two financial professionals to its team. Annabeth Harris joins the Charlotte office as a Client Services Associate and has recently passed her CFP exam. Previously with Vanguard, Harris is a graduate of Winthrop University with a BS in Business Administration majoring in Finance-Financial Planning.

Richard "Rich" Fallon III is joining the Huntersville office as a Wealth Advisor as part of Founder and Managing Partner Jeffrey Carbone's team. Fallon was previously a Financial Advisor with Wells Fargo and is currently pursuing his CFP certification. He is a graduate of East Carolina University with a BS in Business Administration and Finance.

"From four independent advisors coming together in 2001, Cornerstone Wealth has flourished into a full-service wealth management firm, offering comprehensive financial planning solutions for individuals, families and businesses. As the firm has grown, we remain a fiduciary with a focus on objective advice, always operating in the best interests of our clients," said Carbone. "2021 is shaping up to be a banner year for Cornerstone Wealth. As we welcome Annabeth and Rich to our team, we are actively recruiting new talent to further expand our wealth management services to meet the evolving needs of our clients." Career opportunities can be found on the Cornerstone Wealth website.

Cornerstone Wealth is hosting a webinar on first-quarter results and 2021 market outlook on April 15, 2021. The webinar is open to the public and registration is available here.

About Cornerstone Wealth

Cornerstone Wealth Group, LLC is a wealth management firm that offers comprehensive advice to individuals, families and businesses using a team-based approach. Our advisors and professional staff share a passion for helping others pursue their goals. Our unwavering commitment to independent advice, transparency and accountability fosters client relationships which last for generations. Investment advisory services offered through Cornerstone Wealth Group, LLC dba Cornerstone Wealth, an SEC registered investment adviser. For additional information, please visit https://www.cwgadvisors.com/why-cornerstone-wealth/

