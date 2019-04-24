Cornwell® Quality Tools Introduced blueION™ Lighting Products

WADSWORTH, Ohio, April 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cornwell Quality Tools has introduced a new line of lighting products called blueION™, developed specifically for professional technicians working in automotive maintenance and mechanical shops. This new family of lighting products includes a variety of durable, long-lasting products, including underhood, rechargeable, foldable, aluminum and waterproof lights, along with headlamps, flashlights and penlights.

The Cornwell blueION lighting line includes:

Cornwell Quality Tools

Rechargeable Folding Underhood Light – super bright, 244 SMD LED bulbs; foldable frame for convenient storage; detachable lights that can be used in separate applications

– super bright, 244 SMD LED bulbs; foldable frame for convenient storage; detachable lights that can be used in separate applications 200 SMD Underhood Light – super bright, 200 SMD LED bulbs; detachable lights

– super bright, 200 SMD LED bulbs; detachable lights 122 SMD Rechargeable Worklight - super bright LED bulbs; offers two convenient hooks for multiple lighting positions

- super bright LED bulbs; offers two convenient hooks for multiple lighting positions Waterproof Worklight – extra bright white COB; 100% waterproof; swivel top hook for adjustable angle hanging

– extra bright white COB; 100% waterproof; swivel top hook for adjustable angle hanging Foldable Worklight - 180-degree foldable and 270-degree twist; strong magnetic base to mount light to metal surface

- 180-degree foldable and 270-degree twist; strong magnetic base to mount light to metal surface Rechargeable COB Worklight – maximum brightness 440 lumens; 200-lumen flashlight function; swivel leg with strong magnetic base

– maximum brightness 440 lumens; 200-lumen flashlight function; swivel leg with strong magnetic base 2000 Lumen Aluminum Worklight – COB light technology; full/half power, multiple position stand, portable compact size

– COB light technology; full/half power, multiple position stand, portable compact size Penlight – super bright Cree XPE LED; aircraft-grade anodized aluminum housing; 110 lumens; size 9/16-inch x 5-1/4-inch

– super bright Cree XPE LED; aircraft-grade anodized aluminum housing; 110 lumens; size 9/16-inch x 5-1/4-inch Flashlight – super bright Cree XPE LED; aircraft-grade anodized aluminum housing; 110 lumens; size 3/4-inch x 4-inch

– super bright Cree XPE LED; aircraft-grade anodized aluminum housing; 110 lumens; size 3/4-inch x 4-inch Multi-Function Sensor Headlamp – COB light technology; motion sensor switch function; 160 lumens; 360-degree rotatable from belt holder; Li-ion rechargeable

– COB light technology; motion sensor switch function; 160 lumens; 360-degree rotatable from belt holder; Li-ion rechargeable Rechargeable Headlamp/Flashlight – 600 maximum lumens; use as either a flashlight or headlamp; Li-ion rechargeable

– 600 maximum lumens; use as either a flashlight or headlamp; Li-ion rechargeable Inductive Charge LED Worklight – 1,000 lumens COB LED in front, narrow beam penlight LED on top; strong magnetic base, plus body hinge rotates 180 degrees with seven indented positions; rechargeable work light using the inductive charge cradle

Cornwell heard feedback and suggestions from dealers and technicians looking for stronger, more convenient work lights for daily use. Realizing Cornwell could pioneer its own brand, blueION was developed using the highest-quality, best materials available – some including aircraft grade materials. blueION products are durable enough to withstand tight spaces and the tough/dirty working conditions a technician can encounter. A 100% guarantee, one-year warranty also comes with each blueION product – if the product breaks for any reason, a new light will be replaced at no cost.

About Cornwell Quality Tools: Headquartered in Wadsworth, Ohio, Cornwell Quality Tools is the oldest mobile tool company with a market presence since 1919. A family and employee-owned company, Cornwell is committed to the pride that accompanies the sale of quality materials. With the use of high-grade alloy steel, combined with modern heat-treating methods, Cornwell has continued to produce the finest tools in the world, which have truly been "The Choice of Professionals®" for 100 years. Products are sold via 650+ mobile tool dealers across the country. Cornwell has two state-of-the-art distribution centers located in Clearfield, Utah and Wadsworth, Ohio, along with three manufacturing facilities located in Albion, Pennsylvania (Forging Operation), Mogadore, Ohio (Hand Tool Manufacturing) and Van Wert, Ohio (Tool Storage Manufacturing). For more information, please visit www.cornwelltools.com. Or for franchise information, visit http://franchise.cornwelltools.com/.

Follow us on social media: Facebook https://www.facebook.com/CornwellQualityTools/ or Twitter @CornwellTools.

Contact: Anne Elshaw

Publications Manager, Cornwell Quality Tools

1-800-321-8356

annee@cornwelltools.com

Related Images

image1.jpg

image2.jpg

cornwell-tools-blueion-lighting.jpg

Cornwell Tools blueION lighting products

Related Links

http://www.cornwelltools.com/

SOURCE Cornwell Quality Tools

Related Links

http://www.cornwelltools.com

