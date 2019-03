WADSWORTH, Ohio, March 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cornwell Quality Tools was recently ranked in Entrepreneur magazine's Fastest-Growing Franchises list. This highly competitive list recognizes the 150 companies with the greatest franchise unit growth in North America, based on data submitted for Entrepreneur's Franchise 500® ranking. Thanks to its exceptional growth, Cornwell Quality Tools was ranked #67.

"This is an exciting time to join the Cornwell family," said Bob Studenic, Cornwell Quality Tools President and CEO. "We've been growing steadily and firing on all cylinders the past several years. We have a strong business model that supports and backs the dealers. It shows in how we treat and care for dealers. This has brought a lot of attention to Cornwell Quality Tools and has sparked a significant amount of interest about the company from potential franchise owners," said Studenic.

"Franchising trends are always changing, and our ranking of the fastest-growing franchises offers crisp insight into what's hot right now," says Jason Feifer, Entrepreneur's editor in chief. "And through this list, we're also able to see the strategies that help newer brands ramp up quickly and that enable older ones to maintain their momentum."

Entrepreneur's 2019 Fastest-Growing Franchises ranking is based on each company's net franchise-unit growth in the U.S. and Canada from July 31, 2017, to July 31, 2018, with ties broken based on percentage growth. Cornwell Quality Tools position on the ranking demonstrates the brand's rising popularity with both franchisees and customers.

To view Cornwell Quality Tools ranking, visit https://www.entrepreneur.com/franchises/fastestgrowing. Results can also be seen in the March issue of Entrepreneur, available now on newsstands.

About Cornwell Quality Tools: Headquartered in Wadsworth, Ohio, Cornwell Quality Tools is the oldest mobile tool company with a market presence since 1919. A family and employee-owned company, Cornwell is committed to the pride that accompanies the sale of quality materials. With the use of high-grade alloy steel, combined with modern heat-treating methods, Cornwell has continued to produce the finest tools in the world, that have truly been "The Choice of Professionals®" for 100 years. Products are sold via 650+ mobile tool dealers across the country. Cornwell has two state-of-the-art distribution centers located in Clearfield, Utah and Wadsworth, Ohio, along with three manufacturing facilities located in Albion, Pennsylvania (Forging Operation), Mogadore, Ohio (Hand Tool Manufacturing), and Van Wert, Ohio (Tool Storage Manufacturing). For more information, please visit www.cornwelltools.com. Or for Franchise information http://franchise.cornwelltools.com. Follow us on social media: Facebook, https://www.facebook.com/CornwellQualityTools or Twitter @CornwellTools.

Contact: Anne Elshaw

Publications Manager, Cornwell Quality Tools

1-800-321-8356

annee@cornwelltools.com

Related Images

image1.jpg

SOURCE Cornwell Quality Tools

Related Links

http://www.cornwelltools.com