Coro Health to Deliver Free, Clinically Proven Therapeutic Music and Spiritual Support Services During the COVID-19 Crisis

AUSTIN, Texas, May 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Coro Health, LLC, a leading digital therapeutics company, announced today they have partnered with some of the premier digital engagement platform providers and healthcare communities around the country to provide their therapeutic music and spiritual support audio content at no charge during the COVID-19 crisis. Information on the program may be found at www.corohealth.com/covid-19/.

MusicFirst therapeutic music support for healthcare

Founded in 2009, Coro Health has become the industry leader with their core products, MusicFirst and CoroFaith. The two products have provided support to millions of individuals in over 3,000 healthcare communities.

Collaborating on this project are some of Coro Health's technology partners and communities. At release time those companies included:

Connected Living, Sonifi Health, Sentrics, Grandcare, Touchtown, Birdsong, H2H Ministries, Remember Stuff, Viibrant, Livongo, San Gabriel Rehabilitation and Care Center and Belmont Village

MusicFirst, the company's flagship product, is a clinically proven, outcome-based audio platform with over 1,500 music programs and 19,000 songs. Each program was created with a proprietary music sequencing process that incorporates research and the emotional, psychological, physiological, and behavioral nature of people and the impact music has on their brain.

CoroFaith is the largest database of spiritual, religious and wellness content addressing inter-faith needs within the healthcare industry. CoroFaith consists of over 1,000 hours of supportive content from a broad spectrum of traditions, communities, and beliefs.

About Coro Health

Coro Health, a digital therapeutics company, is the leading provider of therapeutic music and spiritual support within the healthcare industry. The company reaches over 1M customers in a wide range of healthcare settings through their flagship offerings MusicFirst™ and CoroFaith™. Coro Health is the industry pioneer and has created the only therapeutic audio streaming service (400M streams) that has been clinically proven to reduce agitation, depression, and incident rates. Coro Health was started in 2009 and is based in Austin, Texas.

For more information, visit www.corohealth.com or www.corohealth.com/covid-19/.

Statements from some of Coro Health's partners:

Sonifi Health – www.sonifihealth.com

"SONIFI is pleased to be partnered with Coro Health, who is offering uplifting music, meditation, wellness and spiritual audio streaming at no cost to patients, families, and the tireless staff who are risking their lives on the front lines. Their offering complements and augments the positive content, staff and patient encouragement, and educational content that our system is delivering within hospitals during these trying times."

- Chief Commercial Officer, Roy Kosuge

GrandCare – www.grandcare.com

"We integrated Coro Health's music therapy several years ago and are thrilled to announce adding Coro Faith to GrandCare as well," said GrandCare CEO Laura Mitchell. "It's so important, especially during these times, to keep focused on the overall wellness of the client, which includes spiritual and brain stimulation. Coro Health helps GrandCare to keep striving for this holistic goal."

- Chief Executive Officer, Laura Mitchell

Connected Living – www.connectedliving.com

"True partners demonstrate their combined strength during hardship. Today, Coro Health opened their hearts and clinically proven therapeutic media libraries of MusicFirst and CoroFaith to support all of the individuals in our 'connected communities'. We've witnessed first-hand how Coro Health positively impacts the quality of life of residents," said Sarah Hoit, CEO and Co-Founder of Connected Living, which provides communication and social technology solutions to hundreds of senior living communities nationwide. "We are glad to join them in their efforts as we are doing everything we can to bring health and wellbeing to our seniors, while providing connection, inspiration and hope."

San Gabriel Rehabilitation and Care Center

"As an Administrator in long-term care, I have seen the significant impact that Coro Health has, not just on the resident, but the entire facility. I had the benefit of enjoying this product in one of my previous homes and now I am thrilled that I can bring it to my current facility. Coro Health does an incredible job. It is more than a playlist, it is a healing experience."

- Administrator, Leah Gage

