Corona and Snoop Dogg Welcome You to La Vida Más Fina

As written on every bottle, Corona is crafted to be La Cerveza Más Fina , "the Finest Beer," and the new campaign takes this philosophy a step further. Translated as "the Fine Life," La Vida Más Fina encourages people to explore the fundamental truth that more fulfillment and joy can be found in just about anything, simply by changing one's outlook.

"You can't choose everything in life, but you can still choose to find the fine in life," Snoop Dogg said. "And with everything going on in the world, that's a perspective people really might need to hear right now. Teaming up with a brand like Corona to encourage people to find more good in life, that's La Vida Más Fina."

"La Vida Más Fina" celebrates the brand's proud heritage: appreciating what you have, going with the flow and choosing to live on the bright side. These beliefs are embedded deeply in Corona's — and Snoop Dogg's — roots and are universal values that continue to grow in importance.

"La Vida Más Fina is a modern expression of Corona's lifestyle and respected place in culture," said Ann Legan, vice president of brand marketing, Corona. "Through the new campaign, we're acknowledging that the aspects of our lives that have always been important always will be: doing what makes you feel good with the people you care about and enjoying the moment in front of you. And who better to introduce this concept than Snoop?"

Spearheading the work is creative agency MullenLowe LA, which joined the Constellation Brands roster in March 2019. The campaign began to take shape earlier this year but was paused as unexpected cultural considerations came into play. Since then, "La Vida Más Fina" has evolved in subtle ways to address current conversations and shifts in the consumer lifestyle. Now, with the return of professional sports — a category Corona has long supported — the brand is ready to share its refreshed perspective with the world.

"La Vida Más Fina" is a fully integrated campaign launching on Corona's social channels with a dedicated GIPHY library, digital support, PR, and :15 and :30 television commercial spots that will air during the NBA playoffs and finals. In an effort to share a diverse set of perspectives, the campaign will soon introduce other celebrities with their own takes on La Vida Más Fina.

Sales of Corona remain strong, with recent data revealing that sales have increased by more than 17% since March 2020. The Corona family of products is available at restaurants, bars, local retailers and via online delivery services nationwide. For more information, visit CoronaUSA.com, and refresh your perspective @CoronaUSA on Instagram or @CoronaExtraUSA on Twitter.

As always, Corona encourages consumers to enjoy its products and relax responsibly.

