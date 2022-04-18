Coronary Stents Market to Reach US$ 25.7 Bn by 2028, TMR Report

ALBANY, N.Y. , April 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Transparency Market Research: Continuous advancements in stent designs and the materials have significantly increased the safety and efficacy profile of coronary stents used in percutaneous coronary interventions (PCIs). Over years, multiple generation of coronary stents have been introduced and gained regulatory approval which lowered the rate of stent-related infections notably preventing acute vascular occlusion and restenosis. The global coronary stents market to advance at CAGR of 12.9% during 2021–2028.

Advanced stenting technologies such as drug-eluting stents are growing in use in PCIs in order to boost the patient outcomes in treating coronary syndrome (ACS), thereby propelling the revenue generation of the coronary artery stents market. Their commercialization has gained impetus on the back of need for improving the clinical outcomes in treatment of coronary artery disease, asserts an in-depth TMR study analyzing the various dynamics and future avenues.

The introduction of bioabsorbable polymer drug-eluting stent systems has unlocked a new avenue for med-tech companies in the coronary stents market. Manufacturers are leaning on stent platforms made alloys to decrease the strut thickness and improve deliverability. Advanced anatomical characteristics of products are likely to boost procedural safety and success and fuel adoption in lucrative coronary stents markets notably in North America.

Key Findings of Coronary Stents Market Study

Continuous Design Advancements to Help Reduce Stent-related Risks: Med-tech companies are garnering revenue gains from the commercialization of products with advanced coronary artery stent anatomical characteristics. Stent-related risks of thrombosis and myocardial infarction in certain patients are significant. This has led to the expansion of a number of models of stents, thus enriching the value chain of the coronary stents market. Constant focus on improving the safety and efficacy profile of new generation of products will help in overcoming the limitations of the predecessor devices, assert an in-depth TMR study.





Medical device manufacturers are growing the array of newer generation of stents. Drug eluting stents have presented market players with immense opportunities. For instance, the introduction of bioabsorbable polymer drug-eluting stents has spurred new revenue streams for companies in the coronary stents market. However, there still exist some risks with the current generation of risk of drug-eluting stents such as late stent thrombosis. Nevertheless, continual advancements will pave the way to new-generation DES with better clinical outcomes, and will positively influence the size of the coronary stents market. Furthermore, med-tech companies are rigorous R&D to speed up product approval in key markets, observed the analysts in the TMR study.

Coronary Stents Market: Key Drivers

Technological advancements in interventional cardiology increasingly in developed regions have pivoted the market prospects of coronary stents. The high burden of cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) and the worldwide epidemic of obesity are spurring the need for stent-related procedures.

Rapidly aging population in several countries is a key target demographic for med-tech companies in the coronary stents market.

Coronary Stents Market: Regional Growth Dynamics

The authors of the coronary stents market have projected North America to acquire a leading share globally during the forecast period. Prevalence of coronary artery diseases has augmented the burden of cardiovascular diseases in the region. The U.S. is witnessing massive revenue potential, finds the TMR study.





to acquire a leading share globally during the forecast period. Prevalence of coronary artery diseases has augmented the burden of cardiovascular diseases in the region. The U.S. is witnessing massive revenue potential, finds the TMR study. Opportunities in the Asia Pacific coronary stents market are anticipated to rise at a promising growth rate during the forecast period. China and Japan are expected to generate vast profitable opportunities in the regional market.

Coronary Stents Market: Key Players

Some of the key players in the coronary stents market are AMG International GmbH, Biotronik, Stentys SA, C. R. Bard Inc., Cook Medical Inc., Terumo Corporation, Medtronic Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Abbott Laboratories Inc., and Boston Scientific Corporation.

Global Coronary Stents Market: Segmentation

Coronary Stents Market, by Product Type

o Bare Metal Stents

o Drug Eluting Stents

o Bio-absorbable Stents

Coronary Stents Market, by Region

· North America

o U.S.

o Canada

· Europe

o U.K.

o Germany

o France

o Spain

o Italy

o Rest of Europe

· Asia Pacific

o China

o Japan

o Australia

o India

o Rest of Asia Pacific

· Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

o Rest of Latin America

· Middle East & Africa

o South Africa

o GCC Countries

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

