Coronavirus (COVID-19) Update: Daily Roundup

SILVER SPRING, Md., May 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration today continued to take action in the ongoing response effort to the COVID-19 pandemic:



Today, the FDA issued an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for the investigational antiviral drug remdesivir. The EUA allows for remdesivir to be distributed in the U.S. and administered by health care providers, as appropriate, to treat suspected or laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 in adults and children hospitalized with severe disease. Severe disease is defined as patients with low blood oxygen levels or needing oxygen therapy or more intensive breathing support such as a mechanical ventilator. Based on evaluation of the emergency use authorization criteria and the scientific evidence available, it was determined that it is reasonable to believe that remdesivir may be effective in treating COVID-19, and that, given there are no adequate, approved, or available alternative treatments, the known and potential benefits to treat this serious or life-threatening virus currently outweigh the known and potential risks of the drug's use. For more information see: news release, Health Care Provider Fact Sheet and Patient Fact Sheet.

Today, the FDA updated its guidance on convalescent plasma and associated web page. The updated guidance provides clarification for investigators on how to submit investigational applications for COVID-19 convalescent plasma. In addition, the guidance includes updated information regarding potential donors. Previously, the FDA's guidance noted that to qualify, individuals should have complete resolution of symptoms for 28 days or resolution for 14 and a negative diagnostic test. The revised guidance recommends that individuals have complete resolution of symptoms for at least 14 days prior to donation A negative lab test for COVID-19 disease is not necessary to qualify for donation. The revised guidance also clarifies that FDA does not recommend storing a retention sample from the convalescent plasma donation for single patient emergency INDs.

Given the many questions people have about grocery shopping safety, the FDA has posted a video, 12 Tips for Grocery Shopping During the Pandemic , to advise consumers.

The FDA has also posted an updated COVID-19 Response At-A-Glance Summary. It contains updates on major agency activities as well as some important facts and figures.

To help address shortages of continuous renal replacement therapy (CRRT) products during the COVID-19 public health emergency, today the FDA issued an EUA to Fresenius Medical Care for emergency use of the multiFiltrate PRO System and multiBic/multiPlus Solutions. CRRT is a type of dialysis therapy used to filter and clean the blood when the kidneys are damaged or are not functioning normally. The Fresenius multiFiltrate PRO System and multiBic/multiPlus Solutions have been authorized to provide CRRT to treat patients in an acute care environment during the COVID-19 public health emergency.

Diagnostics update to date:

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the FDA has worked with more than 380 test developers who have said they will be submitting EUA requests to the FDA for tests that detect the virus.



To date, the FDA has issued 54 individual EUAs for test kit manufacturers and laboratories. In addition, 23 authorized tests have been added to the EUA letter of authorization for high complexity molecular-based laboratory developed tests (LDTs).



The FDA has been notified that more than 235 laboratories have begun testing under the policies set forth in our COVID-19 Policy for Diagnostic Tests for Coronavirus Disease-2019 during the Public Health Emergency Guidance.



The FDA also continues to keep its COVID-19 Diagnostics FAQ up to date.

Additional Resources:

