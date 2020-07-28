Coronavirus (COVID-19) Update: Daily Roundup

SILVER SPRING, Md., July 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) today continued to take action in the ongoing response to the COVID-19 pandemic:

Today, FDA posted the audio and transcript versions of Episode 6 in its new podcast series, FDA Insight, which features Dr. Peter Marks , Director of the FDA Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research (CBER), in part 2 of a discussion on COVID-19 vaccines. The podcast is hosted by Dr. Anand Shah , FDA's Deputy Commissioner for Medical and Scientific Affairs. Part 1 of this discussion, posted July 21 , is accessible also in audio and transcript versions as Episode 5.



Eli Lilly and Company, for its Lilly SARS-CoV-2 Assay, and



Sandia National Laboratories, for its SNL-NM 2019 nCoV Real-Time RT-PCR Diagnostic Assay.



Testing updates:

To date, the FDA has currently authorized 193 tests under EUAs; these include 158 molecular tests, 33 antibody tests, and 2 antigen tests.

