Coronavirus (COVID-19) Update: FDA Issued Emergency Use Authorization for Point of Care Antigen Test

SILVER SPRING, Md., July 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for a COVID-19 antigen diagnostic test, the BD (Becton Dickinson) Veritor System for Rapid Detection of SARS-CoV-2. This is the second antigen test the FDA has authorized for the detection of SARS-CoV-2 antigens. This test is authorized for use in laboratories certified under the Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments of 1988 (CLIA) for high, moderate, or waived complexity testing, meaning it can be used in patient care settings operating under a CLIA Certificate of Waiver, Certificate of Compliance, or Certificate of Accreditation. Emergency use of this test is limited to authorized laboratories using the BD Veritor Plus Analyzer Instrument.

"Expanding America's testing capabilities is the result of partnership and ingenuity between the federal government, private sector and academia. Today's authorization is another achievement of that work. Antigen tests play an important role in the overall response against COVID-19, including as a point-of-care test that can potentially scale up to test millions of Americans quickly," said FDA Commissioner Stephen M. Hahn, M.D.

