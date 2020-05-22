Coronavirus Kills Gaming Events but GamerContest.com is Keeping Esports Alive

MIAMI, May 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, has had a huge impact on the gaming community and because of the spread of the global pandemic many gaming conferences and esports tournaments such as E3, ESL One, and SXSW have been canceled. However, that has not stopped the gaming community from finding new ways to come together and fulfil their competitive thirst as many are competing online for money on GamerContest.com, a social and skill competition site for gamers. This innovative platform allows people to create a free account, where they can communicate with other gamers through post boards and messaging, watch live streams of competitions and easily join or create a contest and play for money.

Gamer Contest Home Page Join free, win big playing at gamercontest.com

Gamer Contest is a new platform but is growing fast with thousands of gamers across the world visiting every day to mainly compete in contests with friends or strangers playing some of their favorite video games. Fortnite, Apex Legends, Madden, NBA2K, FIFA, Street Fighter, Mortal Kombat are just some of the popular games you can play in PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo or PC. Gamers of all backgrounds are enjoying the platform. "It's awesome, it's easy to join or create a contest and win money instantly. Plus there's records for all the gamers, so you can see how many wins, losses, or disputes they have been in that could determine whether you want to play against them or not," says Mark Rubar, 24 year old gamer who has an account on the site. "Gaming is already fun, but it makes it much more thrilling when money is the prize," says Mark.

GamerContest.com is not a replacement for major gaming tournaments, it is in its own lane, bringing a whole new demographic. Those major tournaments are usually reserved for elite or professional gamers, where GamerContest.com differs is that it is more accessible to everybody and for all gamers of every level of all types, from the beginner, casual, or pro gamer. People do not have to worry about expensive entry tickets or travel and accommodation costs getting to the event. Even with other online gaming competitions you may have to wait days, weeks, or months to compete in a match that has been set up; however, with GamerContest.com, gamers can play whenever they and their challengers are ready and receive their cash prize less than 24 hours. Secure facilitation of competitions and convenience are highlighted features of the platform says Velson Riviere, creator and developer of GamerContest.com, "Our two main focal points at GamerContest.com are security and efficiency, which leads the way to allowing gamers to have a great experience on our site." With all the benefits GamerContest.com provides gamers it's clear to see this platform will be the future of gaming competitions even after we are past this global pandemic, and at least for now, has created a unique situation where gamers are able to practice social distancing and are keeping safe from the coronavirus, while still being socially connected with the world they love.

