Coronavirus: New Gear Offers Protection For Patients And Healthcare Workers

MIAMI, Jan. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In the ongoing war against Coronavirus, a new technology can provide much-needed protection and benefits for patients and healthcare workers. Radiation Shield Technologies' Demron Chemical Biological Radiological and Nuclear suits have patented thermal conductive capabilities that can enable health-care workers wearing Demron CBRN suits to be externally monitored for the onset of fever, one of the first signs of the disease. Additionally, infected patients can also be monitored and externally cooled when infection transportation chambers are lined with the Demron fabric. Ongoing testing in this area is being carried out by Dipl. Eng. Pavel Castulik, Ph.D., at the Research Centre for Toxic Compounds in the Environment, Masaryk University, Czech Republic.

Demron, manufactured solely by RST, is the world's first and only CBRN fabric that provides chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear protection, while also enabling external temperature monitoring. Its products are used worldwide by every branch of the U.S. military, U.S. CST teams, the FDNY, IAEC, DSTA, NASA, and many international first responder and military teams in China, Iraq, Kuwait, South Korea, Pakistan, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Vietnam, and Singapore.

Demron's ability to permit the release and dissipation of heat makes external temperature management and monitoring possible. Infrared thermometers designed for non-contact temperature sensing can establish the base operational temperature of each health-care worker wearing a protective suit. Then, health-care professionals can randomly take external temperature readings to help to ensure the early detection of fever symptoms. The ability to capture non-contact temperature readings outside of the suits provides meaningful protection for caregivers as they monitor and transport patients.

"We are proud to help contribute to the overall safety of patients and health-care workers fighting the spread of the Coronavirus," said RST CEO Ronald DeMeo, M.D., the surgeon who invented the technology.

For more than 20 years, RST has pioneered high-performance, multi-hazard fabrics employing Demron for military, firefighters, law enforcement and medical personnel. Demron combines the metallic properties of gamma radiation reduction, trauma reduction and thermal conductivity with advanced nano polymer technology, and is uniquely capable of providing true anti-nuclear protection and heat stress reduction without compromising chemical or biological hazard protection.

Headquartered in Miami, RST is an ISO 9001 & 13485 manufacturer and has received numerous awards including the NFPA 2007 Class 2 certification. Whether used in a warm or hot zone, Demron provides the ultimate in universal protection against all CBRN hazards. Demron's product line currently includes full body suits, blankets, and tents. For more information please visit http://www.radshield.com, info@radshield.com or call (866) 7DEMRON.

Editor's Notes: Interviews may be coordinated upon request. Copies of the certification documents, scientific studies, research, photographs, and graphics are available.

