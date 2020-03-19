Coronavirus Pandemic Solutions Sought by Government

SUMMERVILLE, S.C., March 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- At the direction of the Joint Program Executive Office for Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear Defense (JPEO-CBRND), the Medical CBRN Defense Consortium (MCDC) has released a Request for Information (RFI) seeking solutions to combat the novel Coronavirus (2019-NCoV) pandemic with a focus on the following areas: 1) Diagnostics/Monitoring, 2) Surveillance, 3) Information Systems for Point of Care, 4) Therapeutics, 5) Prophylactics and 6) Clinical Trials.

(PRNewsfoto/Medical CBRN Defense Consortium)

All researchers are invited to respond with solutions to the RFI; membership in the consortium is not required. Submission information can be found on the Medical CBRN Defense Consortium website here.

Given the urgency to find solutions quickly, researchers are requested to respond as soon as possible. The submitted solutions will be considered for federally-funded research and development projects.

About MCDC

The Medical CBRN Defense Consortium supports the research and development of prototypes to prevent, diagnose, and treat illnesses caused by chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear agents or emerging infectious disease. MCDC was formed in response to the Government's expressed interest in advanced development efforts to support the Department of Defense's (DoD) medical pharmaceutical and diagnostic requirements as related to enhancing the mission effectiveness of military personnel.

SOURCE Medical CBRN Defense Consortium (MCDC)

Related Links

