Coronavirus Research Database Gives ProQuest Users No-Cost Access to Essential Coverage of COVID-19 and More

ANN ARBOR, Mich., March 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to the rapidly growing need for authoritative content related to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), ProQuest is launching a new Coronavirus Research Database, giving all ProQuest users no-cost access to full-text content covering all facets of COVID-19 and related infectious diseases.

The Coronavirus Research Database saves time and improves outcomes for researchers by aggregating authoritative content from ProQuest with content made available at no cost by members of the International Association of STM Publishers – including Springer Nature, Taylor & Francis and The BMJ. Journals, preprints, conference proceedings and dissertations provide comprehensive coverage of COVID-19 and other past coronavirus outbreaks, such as MERS and SARS, for context around the current global pandemic. Full-text content in the database is available either directly from ProQuest or via links to publisher sites.

"Opening up access to materials related to COVID-19 will not only help clinicians, students and academics, but is also crucial for nurses – one of the many groups who are under siege right now," said Dr. Daphne Stannard, a lecturer at the San Francisco State University School of Nursing. "I'm pleased to see ProQuest make this content available to the people who need it."

"Whether it's the latest medical research on how the virus is transmitted, preprints exploring new therapies to combat the virus, or editorials exploring lessons learned from prior outbreaks, faculty and students need quick and easy access to information to help them navigate this new world," said Chris Burghardt, Vice President of Product Management at ProQuest. "The Coronavirus Research Database was created as a tool to help our users to find the information they need to quickly explore the many facets of this disease."

The database is automatically enabled at no cost for all ProQuest platform customers, and can be accessed at search.proquest.com/coronavirus. Content will continue to evolve as new research and information emerges.

More information on how to access the database is available in this brief Q&A document.

The launch of the Coronavirus Research Database is the latest in a series of programs ProQuest is building to help libraries support the crucial research needed now to fight this disease as well as support distance learning for their patrons. Other programs are detailed on the ProQuest website.

