Coronavirus Small Business Reopening Checklist Provides COVID-19 Safety Guidance, Free Business Assistance

WASHINGTON, June 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SCORE recently released a Coronavirus Small Business Reopening Checklist, a complete list of steps, planning tools, government guidelines and free resources to ensure that small business owners can reopen successfully while keeping employees and customers safe. SCORE, the nation's largest network of volunteer, expert business mentors, created the checklist in response to cities and states across the country lifting COVID-19-related restrictions.

SCORE is here to help your small business survive, recover and thrive.

The Coronavirus Small Business Reopening Checklist provides a list of guidelines and action items that small business owners should consider as they reopen their brick and mortar stores. The list includes:

COVID-19 business guidelines based on location and industry

Staffing policies, plans and best practices

Social distancing tips and safety precautions

Financial and marketing advice

Government guidelines and information from the CDC

The opportunity to request a free, expert business mentor from SCORE

"Small businesses are eager to safely reopen, and they need clear-cut guidance and support," said SCORE CEO Bridget Weston. "Our checklist compiles all the essential guidelines and tasks small business owners should consider when reopening, to ensure the safety of everyone, and the future success of their business. We also invite business owners to connect with a SCORE business mentor. Research shows that 70% of small business owners who receive mentoring survive for five years or more, which is double the rate of those who do not receive mentoring."

Click here to access the Coronavirus Small Business Reopening Checklist.

About SCORE

Since 1964, SCORE has helped more than 11 million aspiring entrepreneurs. Each year, SCORE's 10,000 volunteer business experts provide free small business mentoring sessions, workshops and educational services to more than 250 chapters and 1500 communities nationwide. In 2019, SCORE volunteers helped to create 29,681 new businesses and 67,706 non-owner jobs.

For more information about starting or operating a small business, or on volunteering with SCORE, visit SCORE at www.score.org . Follow @SCOREMentors on Facebook , Instagram and Twitter for the latest small business news and updates.

Funded in part through a Cooperative Agreement with the U.S. Small Business Administration. All opinions, conclusions, and/or recommendations expressed herein are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of the SBA.

