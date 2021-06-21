Coronavirus Test Kits Market in APAC to reach USD 2.48 billion during 2021-2025 | Technavio Reports
The coronavirus test kits market in APAC is poised to reach USD 2.48 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over -17% during the forecast period.
The report on the coronavirus test kits market in APAC provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by factors such as the increasing incidence of coronavirus, the new product launches, and the government initiative in creating awareness about coronavirus.
The coronavirus test kits market in APAC analysis includes end-user and geography segments. This study identifies the government initiative in creating awareness about coronavirus as one of the prime reasons driving the coronavirus test kits market in APAC growth during the next few years.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The coronavirus test kits market in APAC covers the following areas:
Coronavirus Test Kits Market in APAC Sizing
Coronavirus Test Kits Market in APAC Forecast
Coronavirus Test Kits Market in APAC Analysis
Companies Mentioned
- 3D Biomedicine Science and Technology Co. Ltd.
- Abbott Laboratories
- BGI Genomics Co. Ltd.
- Co Diagnostics Inc.
- F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd.
- Guangzhou Wondfo Biotech Co. Ltd.
- Maccura Biotechnology Co. Ltd.
- Mylab Discovery Solutions Pvt Ltd.
- QIAGEN NV
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
Related Reports on Health Care Include:
Global Coronavirus Test Kits Market- The coronavirus test kits market is segmented by end-user (government and non-government) and geography (Europe, Asia, North America, and ROW), and key vendors.
Coronavirus Test Kits Market in Europe- The coronavirus test kits market in Europe is segmented by end-user (government and non-government) and geography (UK, Russian Federation, Italy, Germany, and rest of Europe).
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020- 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Government - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Non-government - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Customer landscape
- Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- India - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- China - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Japan - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South Korea (Republic of Korea) - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Rest of APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by geography
Drivers Challenges and Trends
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
