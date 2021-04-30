Coronavirus Test Kits Market in Europe 2021-2025 | Increasing number of strategic alliances to be a Major Trend | Technavio

Request Our Latest Free Sample Report

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. 3D Biomedicine Science and Technology Co. Ltd., Abbott Laboratories, BGI Genomics Co. Ltd., bioMerieux SA, Co-Diagnostics Inc., Danaher Corp., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Guangzhou Wondfo Biotech Co. Ltd., QIAGEN NV, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. are some of the major market participants. Increasing government funding and the rising focus on preventing the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Coronavirus Test Kits Market in Europe 2021-2025: Segmentation

Coronavirus Test Kits Market in Europe is segmented as below:

End-user

Government



Non-government

Geography

UK



Russian Federation



Italy



Germany



Rest of Europe

Coronavirus Test Kits Market in Europe 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, the coronavirus test kits market in Europe provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include 3D Biomedicine Science and Technology Co. Ltd., Abbott Laboratories, BGI Genomics Co. Ltd., bioMerieux SA, Co-Diagnostics Inc., Danaher Corp., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Guangzhou Wondfo Biotech Co. Ltd., QIAGEN NV, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

The report also covers the following areas:

Coronavirus Test Kits Market size in Europe

Coronavirus Test Kits Market trends in Europe

Coronavirus Test Kits Market industry analysis in Europe

Market trends such as the increasing number of strategic alliances is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, inaccuracy of diagnostic tests may threaten the growth of the market.

Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the coronavirus test kits market in Europe are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.



Coronavirus Test Kits Market in Europe 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist coronavirus test kits market growth in Europe during the next five years

during the next five years Estimation of the coronavirus test kits market size in Europe and its contribution to the parent market

and its contribution to the parent market Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the coronavirus test kits market in Europe

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of coronavirus test kits market vendors in Europe

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End-user

Government - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Non-government - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by End-user

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

UK - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Russian Federation - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Italy - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Germany - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Rest of Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

3D Biomedicine Science and Technology Co. Ltd.

Abbott Laboratories

BGI Genomics Co. Ltd.

bioMerieux SA

Co-Diagnostics Inc.

Danaher Corp.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Guangzhou Wondfo Biotech Co. Ltd.

QIAGEN NV

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

