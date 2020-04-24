Coronavirus Test Kits Market in Europe: Sizing, Forecasts and Industry Analysis

DUBLIN, April 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Coronavirus Test Kits Market in Europe 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The coronavirus test kits market in Europe is poised to progress at a CAGR of 32% during the forecast period. This report on the European market for coronavirus test kits provides a comprehensive analysis and examines the market size, forecasts, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as key vendor analysis.



The market is driven by increasing government funding and a growing number of strategic alliances. The focus on prevention of the coronavirus pandemic is one of the prime growth drivers. The report includes end-user segment and geographic landscapes.



The report is segmented as below:



By End-user

Government

Non-government

By Geographic Landscapes

Germany

Italy

UK

France

Rest of Europe

The coronavirus test kits market in Europe covers the following areas:

Coronavirus test kits market in Europe sizing

sizing Coronavirus test kits market in Europe forecast

forecast Coronavirus test kits market in Europe industry analysis

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading vendors that include 3D Biomedicine Science and Technology Co. Ltd., Abbott Laboratories, BGI Genomics Co. Ltd., bioMrieux SA, Co-Diagnostics Inc., Danaher Corp., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Guangzhou Wondfo Biotech Co. Ltd., QIAGEN NV, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. The report also includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The research presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. This market research report provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.



Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary

Market Overview

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End user

Government - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Non-government - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by End user

Customer landscape

Overview

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

Germany - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Italy - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 UK - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

France - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Rest of Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

3D Biomedicine Science and Technology Co. Ltd.

Abbott Laboratories

BGI Genomics Co. Ltd.

bioMrieux SA

Co-Diagnostics Inc.

Danaher Corp.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Guangzhou Wondfo Biotech Co. Ltd.

QIAGEN NV

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/sdijsa

