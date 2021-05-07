Coronavirus Test Kits Market In North America- Abbott Laboratories, Becton, Dickinson and Co., Co Diagnostics Inc., among others to contribute to the market growth

The report on the Coronavirus test kits market in North America provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

In addition, the report also provides an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and overall market environment. The market is driven by the regional outbreak of coronavirus and product innovations

The Coronavirus test kits market in North America analysis includes End User segmentation and Geographic landscape. This study identifies fastrack approval of diagnostic kits as one of the prime reasons driving the market growth in North America growth during the next few years.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The Corona Virus test kits market in North America covers the following areas:

Corona Virus Test Kits Market Sizing In North America

Corona Virus Test Kits Market Forecast In North America

Corona Virus Test Kits Market Analysis In North America

Companies Mentioned

Abbott Laboratories

Becton, Dickinson and Co.

Co Diagnostics Inc.

Danaher Corp.

F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd.

GenMark Diagnostics Inc.

Hologic Inc.

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings

QIAGEN NV

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.



Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End-user

Government - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Non-government - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by End-user

Customer landscape

Overview

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

US - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Canada - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Mexico - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Competitive Scenario

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

