Coronavirus Test Kits Market in North America 2020: Analyis of Key Players Abbott Laboratories, Becton Dickinson and Co., Hologic Inc. and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

DUBLIN, May 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Coronavirus Test Kits Market in North America 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The coronavirus test kits market in North America is poised to grow by $ 116.27 million during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of -31% during the forecast period. This report on the coronavirus test kits market in North America provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as key vendor analysis.



The market is driven by the regional outbreak of coronavirus and Fastrack approval of diagnostic kits. The study identifies product innovations as one of the prime drivers of the coronavirus test kits market growth in North America during the next few years.



The coronavirus test kits market in North America is segmented as below:



By End User

Government

Non-government

The coronavirus test kits market in North America covers the following areas:

Coronavirus test kits market in North America sizing

sizing Coronavirus test kits market in North America forecast

forecast Coronavirus test kits market in North America industry analysis.

This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading coronavirus test kits market in North America vendors that include Abbott Laboratories, Becton, Dickinson and Co., Co-Diagnostics Inc., Danaher Corp., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., GenMark Diagnostics Inc., Hologic Inc., Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings, Quidel Corp., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Also, the coronavirus test kits market in North America analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary.



This market research report provides a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.





Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary

Market Overview

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Scenario Analysis

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End user

Government - Market size and forecast 2020-2024

Non-government - Market size and forecast 2020-2024

Market opportunity by End user

Customer landscape



Regional Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

US - Market size and forecast 2020-2024

Canada - Market size and forecast 2020-2024

- Market size and forecast 2020-2024 Mexico - Market size and forecast 2020-2024

- Market size and forecast 2020-2024 Market opportunity by geography

Volume driver - Demand led growth

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Companies Mentioned



Abbott Laboratories

Becton Dickinson and Co.

and Co. Co-Diagnostics Inc.

Danaher Corp.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

GenMark Diagnostics Inc.

Hologic Inc.

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings

Quidel Corp.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ulp642

