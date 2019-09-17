COROS Introduces New APEX Pro and Touch Screen Technology

Extended 40 hours of battery life in full GPS mode – 14% longer than the original APEX 46mm.

Touch Screen Technology – Optional Touch Screen interface, allows for easier to use navigation.

Innovative Altitude Mode – meant for the mountains – with 24/7 blood oxygen monitoring, altitude performance assessment and built-in alert system to notify the user when they are safe to resume climbing.

Premium Materials – The APEX Pro features a Titanium Bezel and Sapphire Glass screen standard; weighing in at just 59g including the watchband.

APEX Pro has been tested by runners and outdoor explorers on trails, roads and in the mountains – it is truly the most versatile watch in its class. The APEX Pro will be available for purchase on coros.com and at select running and outdoor specialty retailers.

Additional VERTIX features and specs:

100-meter waterproof – more durable to a greater depth than the competition

100 hours of battery life in UltraMax GPS mode

30 days of battery life in regular use

Navigation with interactive touch screen for easy viewing

Detailed training metrics and performance evaluations

Barometric Altimeter for precise altitude readings

Oximeter to measure blood oxygen levels

"We knew we had a winner in the COROS APEX, a watch that really changed the game for all outdoor enthusiasts, so in designing the APEX Pro we wanted to enhance the features without straying far from what our users have loved in the original APEX," said Lewis Wu, CEO of COROS. "APEX Pro is longer lasting, adds altitude based functions and even offers COROS' first ever Touch Screen capabilities. This watch is perfect for every outdoor enthusiast, regardless of where they play."

Shipping will begin on Thursday September 26th with a suggested retail price starting at $499.

The COROS VERTIX which was launched on May 14, 2019 will also see a significant upgrade with the addition of Touch Screen Technology. This new feature will enhance the user interface and will be available via firmware update in the COROS App.

