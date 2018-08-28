Corp! Magazine to Host Michigan's Talent Resource Conference November 12

WARREN, Mich., Aug. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Corp! Magazine aims to help organizations find success during its Michigan's Talent Resource Conference on November 12 at the VisTaTech Center in Livonia, Michigan. This will be preceded by a special issue, the Talent Resource Guide, published in early October.

Talent is the key to any organization's success. However, businesses are struggling to fill jobs — a recent study from ManpowerGroup shows that 45 percent globally say that they can't find skilled workers, which is the highest percentage in over a decade. Overall, the global talent shortage is at a 12-year high.

To address this concern, Corp! Magazine's Sept./Oct. issue will feature a Talent Resource Guide offering an index of corporate recruiters, universities, vocational high schools, veteran programs, workforce development organizations, and more. This guide will help companies attract and retain the highest caliber talent in their industries, driving growth and profitability for their business.

This focus on talent will culminate with Michigan's Talent Resource Conference in November. Open to businesses of all sizes, this event will focus on new and creative ways to not only attract new talent into their companies, but also to retain their current employees.

The conference starts at 8 a.m. with the opening of the Talent Resource Exhibit Gallery. This will be followed by several workforce platform demos, overview of the state's Marshall Plan for Talent, panel discussions and keynote speaker. This event will feature networking opportunities and luncheon.

Sponsors include Services To Enhance Potential (STEP), Talent and Economic Development Dept. of Michigan, Davenport University, Kelly Services, Strategic Recruiting Services, Best & Brightest, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan, MichBusiness and WWJ 950.

Visit corpmagazine.com to register for Michigan's Talent Resource Conference. For information, call Sara Scheffer at 586-215-8405 or email sscheffer@corpmagazine.com .

