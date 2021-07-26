Corporate Blended Learning Market growth in Education Services Industry | Emerging Trends, Company Risk, and Key Executives | Technavio
Jul 26, 2021, 02:45 ET
NEW YORK, July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --
Set to grow by USD 27.89 billion during 2021-2025, Technavio's latest market research report estimates the corporate blended learning market to register a CAGR of almost 13%. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by the way of synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Request a Free Sample Report to Know More
Factors such as the augmented digitization of processes and the rising incorporation of microlearning will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. The corporate blended learning market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period.
Corporate Blended Learning Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Corporate Blended Learning Market is segmented as below:
- End-user
- Automotive Industry
- BFSI Sector
- Consumer Goods Industry
- Energy Industry
- Others
- Geography
- North America
- Europe
- APAC
- South America
- MEA
To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR40430
Corporate Blended Learning Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
To help businesses improve their market position, the corporate blended learning market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Allen Communication Learning Services, Cegos Group, Computer Generated Solutions Inc., City and Guilds Group, D2L Corp., GP Strategies Corp., NIIT Ltd., Raytheon Technologies Corp., Skillsoft Ltd., and Wilson Learning Worldwide Inc.
The report also covers the following areas:
- Corporate Blended Learning Market size
- Corporate Blended Learning Market trends
- Corporate Blended Learning Market industry analysis
The increased adoption of visual technologies for the corporate education domain is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, the lack of effective training needs assessment may threaten the growth of the market.
Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the corporate blended learning market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Related Reports on Consumer Discretionary Include:
Global E-learning Market - Global e-learning market is segmented by end-user (higher education, corporate, and K12) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).
Download Exclusive Free Sample Report
Global Online Language Learning Market - Global online language learning market is segmented by language (English, Mandarin, Spanish, and others), product (courses, solutions, and apps), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA).
Download Exclusive Free Sample Report
Corporate Blended Learning Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist corporate blended learning market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the corporate blended learning market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the corporate blended learning market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of corporate blended learning market vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End-user
- Automotive industry - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- BFSI sector - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Consumer goods industry - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Energy industry - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by End-user
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Allen Communication Learning Services
- Cegos Group
- Computer Generated Solutions Inc.
- City and Guilds Group
- D2L Corp.
- GP Strategies Corp.
- NIIT Ltd.
- Raytheon Technologies Corp.
- Skillsoft Ltd.
- Wilson Learning Worldwide Inc.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
Report: www.technavio.com/report/corporate-blended-learning-market-industry-analysis
Newsroom: newsroom.technavio.com/news/corporate-blended-learningmarket
SOURCE Technavio
Share this article