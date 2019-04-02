Corporate Communications Group integrates RICOH Pro VC70000 to deliver best of offset and digital

MALVERN, Pa., April 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ricoh USA, Inc. today announced that Corporate Communications Group has implemented the versatile, powerful RICOH Pro VC70000 as an integral part of its hybrid workflow bringing together the very best that offset, continuous-feed and sheet-fed production have to offer. The ability of this press to reliably and effectively print on offset-coated and untreated papers made it the perfect fit for a shop where a single job often migrates through multiple presses, each with different requirements. As a result, CCG can now deliver consistent output with offset quality and digital personalization faster and better.

"With Ricoh, it quickly became clear they weren't going to just drop off a brochure and run out the door," said Michael Marcian, CEO, CCG. "They asked us about our pain points and goals, and from there, they dug deep into our operations to find ways to help us succeed. One of the areas where we wanted to improve was moving our print jobs away from a multi-touch, multi-step process. We wanted to produce applications in a single pass, delivering the incredible colors of our offset press right along with the personalization of digital, without sacrificing image quality anywhere. The RICOH Pro VC70000, with its substrate versatility and robust digital front end, makes those transitions seamless. Now, we're producing high-quality applications in a fraction of the time, with in-line customization. If the Ricoh team hadn't taken the time to understand why we were interested in the VC70000, we never could have worked together so effectively to achieve these results."

CCG, established as Corporate Press in 1951, serves the print and marketing communications needs of associations, direct marketers, corporations, colleges, universities and special interest groups. The largest employee-owned print service provider in the Mid-Atlantic region, the company serves thousands of customers around the United States, priding itself on its robust – and frequently growing – capabilities and technology to combine customer inspiration with design innovation and deliver exceptional results.

The award-winning VC70000 can help users accelerate the transfer of offset print volumes to digital – or work seamlessly with existing offset technology. The press is capable of delivering quality applications traditionally expected from offset, such as high-end catalogs and magazines, with inkjet's signature affordability and speed. Where it truly shines, though, is in its substrate versatility. Leveraging the industry's most popular and advanced piezo drop-on-demand printheads, the VC70000 prints at up to 1,200 x 1,200 dpi resolution on uncoated, offset-coated, inkjet treated or inkjet-coated papers without sacrificing speed. This versatility opens new worlds for printers including running jobs seamlessly between offset and digital, without the need for primer coats or other paper treatments. The VC70000 prints at speeds up to 492 ft/min, producing nearly 130,000 A4/letter impressions per hour. The platform brings with it a new set of Ricoh-developed inks and Ricoh-patented dryer technology to further drive savings, quality and fast turns. The innovative technology creates drying capacity within the press itself, helping to minimize overall footprint without impacting print quality.

"We often talk about how we develop our technology based on thousands of customer conversations, that each new feature can trace its origins back to a market need," said Mike Herold, Director, Global Marketing, Inkjet Solutions, Commercial & Industrial Printing Business Group, Ricoh. "We realize that every print environment is different – and with the market changing faster than ever, we've made a name for ourselves for innovating to meet evolving pain points and the growing demands of our customers. CCG and the Ricoh team found a way to transform that versatility into something unique and exciting that can help bring in new business."

For details on Ricoh's full line of production print products, services and solutions, please visit https://www.ricoh-usa.com/en/products/commercial-industrial-printing and join the conversation on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter using #LookAtRicoh.

