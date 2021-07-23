Corporate Compliance Training Market growth in Education Services Industry| Emerging Trends, Company Risk, and Key Executives | Technavio
Jul 23, 2021, 03:50 ET
NEW YORK, July 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, incremental growth of USD 2.43 billion is expected in the corporate compliance training market during 2021-2025. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the corporate compliance training market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.
Technavio offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. Download a Free Sample Report
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Blackboard Inc., City & Guilds Group, EI Design Pvt Ltd., GCPlearning.com, GP Strategies Corp., John Wiley and Sons Inc., LRN Corp., SAI Global Pty. Ltd., Skillsoft Ltd., and TRAININGFOLKS are some of the major market participants. The growing popularity of mobile-based compliance training will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Corporate Compliance Training Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Corporate Compliance Training Market is segmented as below:
- Type
- Online
- Blended
- Geography
- North America
- Europe
- APAC
- MEA
- South America
Learn more about the factors assisting the growth of the market, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR41050
Corporate Compliance Training Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
Some of the major vendors of the corporate compliance training market in the education services industry include Blackboard Inc., City & Guilds Group, EI Design Pvt Ltd., GCPlearning.com, GP Strategies Corp., John Wiley and Sons Inc., LRN Corp., SAI Global Pty. Ltd., Skillsoft Ltd., and TRAININGFOLKS. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market.
The report also covers the following areas:
- Corporate Compliance Training Market size
- Corporate Compliance Training Market trends
- Corporate Compliance Training Market industry analysis
The increasing inclination of organizations toward customization is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, the intangible nature of outcome measurement may threaten the growth of the market.
Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the corporate compliance training market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Related Reports on Consumer Discretionary Include:
Global Corporate Leadership Training Market - Global corporate leadership training market is segmented by application (ILT, blended training, and online training) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).
Download Exclusive Free Sample Report
Global Soft Skills Training Market - Global soft skills training market is segmented by end-user (corporate and academic) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).
Download Exclusive Free Sample Report
Corporate Compliance Training Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist corporate compliance training market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the corporate compliance training market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the corporate compliance training market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of corporate compliance training market vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Type
- Market segments
- Comparison by Type
- Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Blended - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Type
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Blackboard Inc.
- City & Guilds Group
- EI Design Pvt Ltd.
- GCPlearning.com
- GP Strategies Corp.
- John Wiley and Sons Inc.
- LRN Corp.
- SAI Global Pty. Ltd.
- Skillsoft Ltd.
- TRAININGFOLKS
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
Report: www.technavio.com/report/corporate-compliance-training-market-industry-analysis
Newsroom: newsroom.technavio.com/news/corporate-compliance-trainingmarket
SOURCE Technavio
Related Links
Explore
More news releases in similar topics
Share this article