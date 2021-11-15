Corporate Compliance Training Market Size to increase by USD 2.43 billion | Research Insights highlight Growing Popularity of Mobile-based Compliance Training as Key Driver - Technavio

View FREE Sample: to know additional highlights and key points on various market segments and how they will impact in coming years.

Vendor Insights

The corporate compliance training market is fragmented in nature due to the presence of several global and regional players. The vendors are deploying growth strategies such as focusing on eLearning app development and developing e-platform and apps for online corporate compliance training to compete in the market.

Skillsoft Ltd.- In June 2021, Churchill Capital Corp II and Skillsoft Ltd. announced the closure of the business combination and subsequent acquisition of global knowledge to create a leading corporate digital learning company.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Blackboard Inc.

City & Guilds Group

EI Design Pvt Ltd.

GCPlearning.com

GP Strategies Corp.

John Wiley and Sons Inc.

LRN Corp.

SAI Global Pty. Ltd.

Skillsoft Ltd.

TRAININGFOLKS

Geographical Market Analysis

North America will provide maximum growth opportunities in the corporate compliance training market during the forecast period. According to our research report, the region currently holds 32% of the global market growth and is expected to dominate the market through 2025.

In addition, countries such as the US, India, UK, Germany, and Japan are expected to emerge as prominent markets for corporate compliance training during the forecast period.

Key Segment Analysis

The online corporate compliance training type segment held the largest market share in 2020 and will continue to dominate the market during the forecast period. Organizations view compliance training through online mediums as a new way of delivering training instruction to employees. This method is considered to boost employee productivity, broaden training opportunities, improve the efficacy of instruction, and motivate employees to remain updated concerning compliance policies.

Key Market Trends & Challenges:

The growing popularity of mobile-based compliance training will drive corporate training market growth. Several companies are increasingly encouraging the adoption of mobile devices across enterprises to conduct compliance training with the growing trend of bring your own device (BYOD) and corporate-owned personally enabled (COPE) policies in workplaces. This, in turn, will fuel the preference for corporate compliance training market in the coming years.

The report identifies the increasing deployment of analytics in compliance training as one of the key trends. Organizations can extract and analyze the data with the help of learning analytics tools. Companies can use technology to monitor the learning activities of their employees. In addition, the analytical tools and learning analytics further helps in assessing the performance of the learners, resulting, in organizations to successfully personalize their content for individual learners.

The intangible nature of outcome measurement is a major challenge for the corporate compliance market growth. Organizations provide training without the ability to measure whether ROI has been achieved effectively or not. This inability stems from the lack of proper measurement methods to evaluate training outcomes.

Corporate Compliance Training Market Value Chain Analysis

The report includes the following core components:

Inputs

Operations

Marketing and sales

Support activities

Innovations

Corporate Compliance Training Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 2.43 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.98 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 32% Key consumer countries US, India, UK, Germany, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Blackboard Inc., City & Guilds Group, EI Design Pvt Ltd., GCPlearning.com, GP Strategies Corp., John Wiley and Sons Inc., LRN Corp., SAI Global Pty. Ltd., Skillsoft Ltd., and TRAININGFOLKS Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

