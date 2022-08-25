Corporate Compliance Training Market to record USD 2.42 Bn growth -- Driven by rise in continuous monitoring approach

Technavio categorizes the global corporate compliance market as a part of the global education market (also referred to as the global education services market). The parent market, the global education market, covers products, services, and solutions that are offered to educational institutions, corporate institutions, students, parents, individuals, and teachers.

The report identifies Blackboard Inc., City & Guilds Group, CrossKnowledge, EI Design Pvt. Ltd., GlobalCompliancePanel, GP Strategies Corp., Interactive Services, LRN Corp., SAI Global Pty Ltd., and Skillsoft Corp. as major market participants. Although the rise in continuous monitoring approaches, the growing popularity of mobile-based compliance training, and the increasing inclination of organizations toward customization will offer immense growth opportunities, the intangible nature of outcome measurement, commercial unavailability of big data tools, and inadequate compliance management will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Request Sample Report Here

The global corporate compliance training market is segmented as below:

Type

Blended



Online

The market growth in the blended segment will be significant during the forecast period. Benefits of blended learning solutions such as improved employee productivity, wider training opportunities, improved efficacy of instruction, and others are driving the growth of the segment.

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



MEA



South America

39% of the market growth will come from North America during the forecast period. The increased spending on training programs by MNCs operating in the region is the key factor driving the growth of the corporate compliance training market in North America. Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our corporate compliance training market report covers the following areas:

Corporate Compliance Training Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the corporate compliance training market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the corporate compliance training market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Corporate Compliance Training Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist corporate compliance training market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the corporate compliance training market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the corporate compliance training market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of corporate compliance training market vendors

Related Reports:

Corporate Compliance Training Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.24% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 2.42 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 7.00 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 39% Key consumer countries US, UK, China, Germany, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Blackboard Inc., City & Guilds Group, CrossKnowledge, EI Design Pvt. Ltd., GlobalCompliancePanel, GP Strategies Corp., Interactive Services, LRN Corp., SAI Global Pty Ltd., and Skillsoft Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market



Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value Chain Analysis: Education Services

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five Forces Summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5 Market Segmentation by Type

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: Type - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 16: Comparison by Type

5.3 Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 18: Online - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Blended - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: Blended - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 20: Blended - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 21: Market opportunity by Type

6 Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 23: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 24: Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 25: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 26: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 27: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 28: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 29: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.6 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 31: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 32: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 33: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 34: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 35: Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

Exhibit 37: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 38: Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 39: Landscape disruption



Exhibit 40: Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 41: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 42: Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Blackboard Inc.

Exhibit 43: Blackboard Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 44: Blackboard Inc. - Product and service



Exhibit 45: Blackboard Inc. - Key offerings

10.4 City & Guilds Group

Exhibit 46: City & Guilds Group - Overview



Exhibit 47: City & Guilds Group - Product and service



Exhibit 48: City & Guilds Group - Key offerings

10.5 EI Design Pvt Ltd.

Exhibit 49: EI Design Pvt Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 50: EI Design Pvt Ltd. - Product and service



Exhibit 51: EI Design Pvt Ltd. - Key offerings

10.6 GCPlearning.com

Exhibit 52: GCPlearning.com - Overview



Exhibit 53: GCPlearning.com - Product and service



Exhibit 54: GCPlearning.com - Key offerings

10.7 GP Strategies Corp.

10.8 John Wiley and Sons Inc.

Exhibit 60: John Wiley and Sons Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 61: John Wiley and Sons Inc. - Product and service



Exhibit 62: John Wiley and Sons Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 63: John Wiley and Sons Inc. - Key offerings

10.9 LRN Corp.

Exhibit 64: LRN Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 65: LRN Corp. - Product and service



Exhibit 66: LRN Corp. - Key offerings

10.10 SAI Global Pty. Ltd.

Exhibit 67: SAI Global Pty. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 68: SAI Global Pty. Ltd. - Product and service



Exhibit 69: SAI Global Pty. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.11 Skillsoft Ltd.

Exhibit 70: Skillsoft Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 71: Skillsoft Ltd. - Product and service



Exhibit 72: Skillsoft Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 73: Skillsoft Ltd. - Key offerings

10.12 TRAININGFOLKS

Exhibit 74: TRAININGFOLKS - Overview



Exhibit 75: TRAININGFOLKS - Product and service



Exhibit 76: TRAININGFOLKS - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 77: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research methodology

Exhibit 78: Research Methodology



Exhibit 79: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 80: Information sources

11.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 81: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

Newsroom: newsroom.technavio.com/news/corporate-compliance-trainingmarket

SOURCE Technavio