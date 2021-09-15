Corporate Counsel Women of Color Announces 2021 Next Gen Emerging Millennial Leader Award Winners

The awardees will be honored at CCWC's 17 th Annual Career Strategies Conference in Los Angeles on Friday, September 24th. The six winners and their respective employers are:

Geneva Brown (Cigna)

(Cigna) Shantia Joy Coley (Edwards Jones)

(Edwards Jones) Uchechi Egeonuigwe (Brown Rudnick LLP)

(Brown Rudnick LLP) Stephanie Grenald (Amazon)

(Amazon) Joanna (Ying) Jiang (Goodwin Procter LLP)

(Goodwin Procter LLP) Erika Weiss (Barnes & Thornburg LLP)

CCWC is an organization for Fortune 1000 female attorneys of color, led by Founder, President and CEO Laurie N. Robinson Haden. CCWC was founded to promote advancement and career success for women attorneys of color, as well as to advocate for all aspects of global diversity in the legal workplace and profession. In the past 17 years, CCWC has grown from a group of ten to 4,700 members worldwide all committed to, "being the change [we] wish to see in the world" by developing initiatives to improve education and employment options for diverse individuals in the legal profession.

More than 1,300 attorneys will participate in this year's hybrid conference, which will be both virtual and in-person in Los Angeles at the J.W. Marriott Downtown L.A. Live on September 22 through 25. The in-person event is sold out; however, tickets may still be purchased for online participation at www.ccwomenofcolor.org.

Related Links:

https://twitter.com/ccwomenofcolor/

https://www.instagram.com/ccwomenofcolor/

Contact: Laurie N. Robinson Haden - Founder, President and CEO, Corporate Counsel Women of Color

Email: [email protected] Telephone: (646) 483-8041

SOURCE Corporate Counsel Women of Color

Related Links

http://www.ccwomenofcolor.org

