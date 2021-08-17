Corporate Counsel Women of Color Celebrates National Nonprofit Day

Support CCWC's efforts to enhance diversity, equity and inclusion in the corporate world Tweet this

To make the world a better place, Corporate Counsel Women of Color was founded to promote advancement and career success for women attorneys of color, as well as to advocate for all aspects of global diversity in the legal workplace and profession. In the past 17 years, we have grown from a group of ten to 4,700 members worldwide all committed to "being the change [we] wish to see in the world" by developing initiatives to improve education and employment options for diverse individuals in the legal profession. A few of our most successful offerings are:

My Life As A Lawyer Program: This program is designed to create a pipeline of diverse candidates who are well-prepared for entry into the legal profession. MLAAL includes scholarships, mentoring, internships, fellowships, and career assistance for students ranging from high school to law school graduates.

Corporate Counsel Men of Color: A support network for men of color in all industries and professions. CCMOC is further designed to foster diversity and inclusion in the workplace. CCMOC will host a virtual conference on Thursday, September 9, 2021 featuring: author, Jarrett M. Adams, Esq.; broadcaster, Roberto Clemente, Jr.; Co-star of Shark Tank, Daymond John; actor, Hill Harper; CEO of Citizen University Eric Lui; and educator, Dr. Steve Perry.

International and Regional Events: Each year, CCWC members are invited to participate in our annual Career Strategies Conference for networking, continuing legal education and formal presentations by legal experts, as well as discussions around important topics relevant to the legal profession. Additional regionally-focused events are held throughout the year in major cities worldwide.

Board Ready Bootcamp: NASDAQ's newly approved rule by the U.S Securities and Exchange Commission requires board diversity from its listed companies. In this connection, CCWC will conduct a day-long workshop with co-host KPMG to prepare diverse senior level attorneys as candidates for corporate board membership. The first-ever "board ready" bootcamp will be offered during this year's Career Strategies Conference.

National Nonprofit Day is a great day to support our career building programs and reinforce our efforts to enhance diversity, equity and inclusion in the corporate world. Please visit our website: www.ccwomenofcolor.org to make a contribution today.

https://ccwomenofcolor.org/

https://twitter.com/ccwomenofcolor/

https://www.instagram.com/ccwomenofcolor/

https://www.ccmenofcolor.org/

CONTACT: Laurie N. Robinson Haden, [email protected], 646-483-8041

SOURCE Corporate Counsel Women of Color

